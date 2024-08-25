Historic Sichuan tower demolished after quake, safety concerns





Picture of Wenhua Tower Image provided by Sina Weibo

Wenhua Tower, a historic building in the heart of Yingshan County in southwest China's Sichuan Province, was recently demolished after being one of the province's most famous cultural landmarks for the past 18 years.

The tower was an antique building built in 2006. It was a nine-storey, 56-meter-high building featuring the aesthetics of ancient Chinese octagonal architecture. The design included four pavilions representing the history of the province since the unification of four different ancient provinces such as Langzhi and Sui'an since the Song (960-1279) and Yuan (1279-1368) dynasties.

In 2023, Wenhua Tower was added to the preservation list of the first batch of historical buildings in Yingshan. Although it is not an architectural relic, city planner Chen Yilan told the Global Times that the demolition of the tower is a “regrettable fact” because it embodies “local cultural and historical characteristics.”

Li Xiaohong, director of the housing and urban-rural development bureau of Yingshan County, told the media that the Wenhua Tower was demolished because it “could no longer be maintained and reinforced.”

The tower, a highlight of the Kuiping Mountain Regional Cultural Park, has been closed to the public since 2014. A ground leveling problem caused one side of the tower to tilt severely. The columns supporting the tower's main structure also cracked.

In April this year, the building was rated a “Grade D dangerous structure,” and Chen told the Global Times that the classification refers to “a property or building whose load-bearing structure is likely to collapse at any moment, posing a serious danger to people’s safety.”

“The tower's problems emerged in the wake of the 2008 earthquake in Wenchuan and surrounding areas in Sichuan,” he told me.

“Prompt assessments and well-organized plans for its preservation” may have been missing in saving the tower, architectural expert Cheng Huaxin told the Global Times, adding that a comprehensive architectural examination should have been carried out when the structure's tilting problem was first noticed.

“Adding it to the list of historical buildings should be a way for local residents to promote its status,” Cheng told the Global Times, adding that in the architect's eyes, the tower “is the heart of the local community and holds great significance for local residents.”

