Moderate earthquake strikes off coast of Lisbon, Portugal





A moderate earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Portugal, with its epicenter near Lisbon, seismologists said. The tremors were felt across the region.

The quake struck at 5:11 a.m. local time on Monday, with its epicenter in the ocean about 64 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of Sesimbra, or 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of the capital.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Monday's quake had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck about 6 miles (10 kilometers) below the seabed, making it a shallow quake. Portugal's seismological agency put the quake's magnitude at 5.3.

The tremors were felt across the region, including in Lisbon and other nearby cities, where dozens of people said the tremors were strong enough to wake them up.

“We were in a ground floor apartment and the whole building shook above us and it felt like the floor below us was sinking. Our dogs woke up and were in a panic,” Keira McCann told BNO News. “We didn’t expect to be in a situation like this in Portugal.”

Vera Fassbender also described feeling the shaking, saying: “I live in Lisbon and I felt the shaking for 3 to 5 seconds. I'm on the 8th floor. The shaking was slight but very noticeable and a bit scary!”

The earthquake was also felt in parts of Morocco, including the Casablanca region.

“At first I thought I was just shaking in my sleep, until my brother rushed to wake me up and told me he felt it too,” said Rima Oubila in Casablanca. “The shaking wasn’t very strong, but it was enough to move the bed and my body.”

There were no immediate reports of major damage.

Portuguese broadcaster 7Kazzio7 felt the earthquake live on air #Earthquake #earthquake #cmtv pic.twitter.com/pSAhAHq HzT

— Luca (@not_a_weeabooo) August 26, 2024

Earthquake in Lisbon. #earthquake #earthquake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/0XypN4xtET

— Felipe (@castlvess) August 26, 2024

Earthquake on live! During the 5th hour of our special coverage of the situation in the Middle East, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake was felt in the @cnnportugal studios in Lisbon. You can see journalists reacting to the tremor in the video. We hope… pic.twitter.com/kYuXnDz9ut

— Uriã Fancelli (@uriafancelli) August 26, 2024



