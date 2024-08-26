Historic church damaged in 2014 Napa earthquake, landmark restored 10 years later





NAPA — Napa marked the 10th anniversary of the earthquake that struck the city on Saturday. Despite all the damage, the city has learned some important lessons.

Napa has been through a lot. From the flooding that hit downtown in 2005 to the devastating Atlas wildfires in 2017. Then on August 24, 2014, an earthquake struck south of Napa centered between Napa and American Canyon. The quake was a magnitude 6.0 and caused an estimated $1 billion in damage in this area of ​​wine country.

Early Sunday morning, at First Presbyterian Church in Napa, the landmark built in 1874 was literally shaking.

“It really woke us up, and we knew there was going to be damage,” said Jane Roscoe, the church’s director of family ministry. “So we ran down to town, and when we got there, we saw that the front window — our ‘Jesus Window’ — was on the ground. Inside, the damage was extensive. The speakers were down. There was a lot of debris everywhere.”

It took two years and $2 million to restore the church’s main sanctuary, but of course it wasn’t the only building that suffered serious damage. Tons of bricks from the historic center building fell onto a parked car. Fortunately, no one was inside at the time. Today, there are still signs of the damage from that day.

Across the street, the old courthouse has been completely restored after part of its facade was shaken by the earthquake. Across the street, the top corner of the Carpe Diem restaurant has ended up on the sidewalk. Everything has been repaired with colored bricks to match the color perfectly.

From her workplace across the street, Janice Chaidez still remembers the horror of that morning.

“I mean, I just sat on the bed and my husband said, ‘Don’t move, we’re having an earthquake,’ and all I heard was everything crashing, everything thudding. I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, is our house still here? Are we going to be able to get downstairs?’”

Later, she drove through the city center. “All these buildings are so badly damaged, I mean you see people’s driveways sticking out like that. It’s just amazing. It’s just horrific. It’s just horrific to drive through and see,” she recalled.

Kevin and Laura Sutter had only moved to Napa six months ago when the earthquake gave them a wake-up call.

“Our bed was shaking so hard, I thought the ceiling was going to fall on us!” Kevin said. “I remember the kitchen smelling like barbecue sauce and soy sauce all splattered on the floor. What bothered me even more was, having grown up in San Francisco, what if the epicenter of the earthquake was in San Francisco? If it was in San Francisco, the big one had hit! And then we found out it was here in Napa. What a disaster!”

Coincidentally, they took advantage of this Sunday to celebrate the church’s 150th anniversary. The old building has been through a lot over the years, including a massive windstorm in February that ripped part of the roof off and, once again, damaged the “Jesus Window.” Still, the congregation’s pastor, Genesis Osti, found inspiration.

“Life is like two parallel railway lines, there are always bad things happening, but there are also good things happening at the same time, and that's what this community taught me, I think, the importance of community as well. It's very important not to go through the bad times and the good times alone.”

During rehearsal with the choir, Ruthlin Miller talked about how the earthquake affected the city.

“This experience changed us in that we relied less on ‘things’ and more on ourselves and each other. And our friends, to be able to pull it all together. That’s what I remember most about it,” she said. “I really love being a part of Napa.”

Ten years have passed, and if you ask many who lived through that period, they will tell you that the “act of God” that tried to destabilize the town only succeeded in bringing it closer together.

More CBS News

John Ramos

John Ramos accidentally began his lifelong journalism career when he began drawing editorial cartoons and writing clever satirical articles for his Bakersfield high school newspaper.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/historic-church-damaged-2014-napa-earthquake-restored-landmark/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos