



A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck on the opening day of the Pacific Islands Forum leaders' meeting in Tonga.

Delegates felt a long, loud earthquake and aftershocks during the proceedings, about 200 kilometres north of Nuku'alofa.

There were no immediate reports of damage or tsunami threats.

The earthquake was not new to the region, which regularly faces large-scale natural disasters.

In 2022, Tonga and the region were hit by a tsunami as a result of the massive undersea volcanic eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai.

French Polynesia President Moetai Brotherson noted that Monday's earthquake was almost timely, given the theme of the Pacific Islands Forum summit: “A Resilient, Transformative Pacific.”

“These natural disasters remind us of how small we are. They challenge us to look at our resilience and the capacities we can develop together,” he said.

More than 1,500 delegates are expected to arrive in Nuku'alofa this week for the five-day summit.

The Kingdom of Tonga has been quick to prepare in time, building quickly built housing to accommodate the influx of tourists, and opening giant new school buildings for major gatherings.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered remarks at the opening ceremony on Monday, which celebrated the region's diversity.

Guterres said the region's ambitions for a “fossil fuel-free Pacific Ocean” were a blueprint for the G20 and the world.

“The largest emitters must step up and lead the way by phasing out fossil fuel production and consumption and halting their expansion immediately,” he added.

“When governments sign new oil and gas licenses, they are giving up our future.”

His comments are a clear rejection of Australia and New Zealand's plans to expand fossil fuel production.

The summit begins with three days of talks in Nuku'alofa before the leaders head to the offshore island of Vava'u for a private trip.

Many key leaders have yet to arrive.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Luxon are scheduled to arrive in the country on Tuesday, while Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Maneli and New Caledonian President Louis Mabo have yet to arrive.

In addition to climate change – a constant threat to the region – the agenda includes a wide range of issues, including unrest in New Caledonia, security issues, and economic resilience.

The issue of New Caledonia is a particularly thorny one for the countries, as many Pacific nations hope to find a clear path to independence from France, something Paris opposes.

The PPP Fund will also consider adding two other countries — American Samoa and Guam — that have been recommended as associate members.

In addition to the Pacific meetings, the summit will also host outside powers seeking to engage local leaders.

The United States and China are sending strong delegations, while Taiwan confirmed its own mission on Sunday, along with at least a dozen other countries.

Another country is Turkey, which is competing with Australia at the UN climate change conference COP31 scheduled to be held in 2026.

Regional unity is one of the goals of the 18-nation Economic Cooperation Forum, given recent disagreements that almost led to the disintegration of the organization.

In 2021, the five Micronesian nations announced they would leave over power-sharing concerns before an agreement brokered by Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka – the Suva Agreement – ​​salvaged the situation.

“Everyone is talking about loneliness,” said Meg Keen, a fellow at the Lowy Institute.

“The strong efforts to re-establish (Micronesia) actually reflect a broad commitment among all members to a cohesive Pacific Islands forum and region… because they know they are stronger together.”

It is not yet clear how well Tonga, a small country of about 100,000 people, can handle the hosting challenge, but Kane is confident.

“As with all things in the Pacific, they will succeed in doing so,” she said.

“Sometimes the microphone might not work, or the air conditioner might break, but it's going to happen… you just have to keep going.

“No one will have a good experience in Tonga, or be proud of what they have achieved as a host.”

