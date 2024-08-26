Portugal earthquake: Lisbon on high alert | World | News





Portugal was hit by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake, with the city of Lisbon feeling the strongest seismic waves.

The earthquake struck in the early hours of Monday (August 26), according to the US Geophysical Institute and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Aftershocks were strongest in the Portuguese capital Sines, Lisbon and the Setubal area. Reports on social media indicated that the quake was felt as far north as Porto, as well as in Spain and Morocco.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere later revised the magnitude of the earthquake to 5.3 on the Richter scale, according to Euronews.

The Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency said the quake struck at 5:11 a.m. local time. It said the epicenter was offshore 36 miles (58 kilometers) west of Sinis and at a depth of 13 miles (21 kilometers).

“There are a lot of calls from people who want to know what is happening and what they should do,” José Miranda, head of the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority, told Euronews.

Initial reports said there were no reports of casualties or major damage in the first few hours after the quake.

“We only have information at this time about a situation in a street in Sesimbra where possible cracks in buildings are being assessed,” Mr Miranda said.

The Portuguese government said it was closely coordinating with all relevant services after the quake and urged residents to remain calm and follow the advice of the National Disaster Management Agency.

Portugal's southern maritime region lies between the Eurasian and Nubian tectonic plates, and active marine faults in that area are responsible for most of the country's recorded earthquakes, according to the Seismological Museum in Lisbon.

There are also active faults within mainland Portugal, which can generate very destructive earthquakes. Some faults within Portugal have not yet been discovered and studied.

Lisbon has been affected by earthquakes throughout its history, some of which have been very strong and intense. An earthquake on November 1, 1755, destroyed much of the city and caused a massive tsunami.

The 1755 earthquake is considered the beginning of the study of seismology because it led to the study of earthquakes in a more scientific way.

