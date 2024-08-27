Is it safe to travel and the latest advice as Lisbon is on high alert?





A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Lisbon, the capital of Portugal and one of Europe's most popular tourist cities, at 5:11 a.m. on Monday, August 26.

The quake was felt in Lisbon, Setubal and Sines, but emergency services were also receiving reports from Porto and parts of Spain. Three aftershocks (magnitudes 1.2, 1.1 and 0.9) were reported, but fortunately there were no reports of injuries or damage.

News of an earthquake can be unsettling if you've booked a trip. So here's everything you need to know about earthquakes and whether it's safe to travel to Portugal right now.

Where did the earthquake occur in Portugal?

The quake's epicenter was off the coast of Portugal, about 58 kilometers (36 miles) southwest of Sines, at a depth of about 21 kilometers (13 miles). The quake struck in waters 7.7 kilometers (4.8 miles) southeast of Lisbon, but was felt as far away as Porto and parts of Spain and even Morocco.

Is it safe to travel to Lisbon and surrounding areas?

There were no reports of injuries or damage to buildings, and the British Foreign Office does not advise against travel to Lisbon or Portugal.

The General Safety and Security Tips page states: “Earthquakes are a risk in Portugal. For more information, check the Portuguese Meteorological Office (for mainland Portugal) or the Earthquake Information and Monitoring Center (for the Azores). The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency website has tips on what to do before, during and after an earthquake.”

Are flights cancelled?

There have been no reports of flight cancellations due to the earthquake, but if you have booked a flight, it is best to check with your flight provider directly.

What are your rights if you book a flight?

As the UK Foreign Office has not officially advised against travel to Portugal, it is unlikely that you will be able to cancel your trip without penalty. If you are keen to reschedule your trip, it is best to check directly with your travel provider.

Is Portugal at risk of earthquakes?

The southern region of Portugal and the Azores are located near the boundary between the African and Eurasian tectonic plates, and the country experiences several minor earthquakes (3 or less on the Richter scale) annually, but they are not felt by people and do not cause any damage.

Earthquakes of magnitude 3 to 5 are less common, but still occur fairly regularly. They can cause minor damage. This week’s quake was the strongest to hit Portugal since 2009, when a 5.6-magnitude tremor rocked the country’s southern coast.

When was the last major earthquake in Portugal?

The Great Lisbon Earthquake struck the region in 1755, measuring between 8.5 and 9 on the Richter scale, and killed an estimated 50,000 people, including 10,000 in Morocco. The earthquake generated a tsunami that saw waves as high as 6 metres (20 feet) in Lisbon and 20 metres (66 feet) in Cádiz, Spain. It is believed to be the most destructive earthquake ever recorded in Europe.

