Midwives support earthquake-affected communities in Morocco





Providing care to remote communities

With funding from Direct Relief, AMSF operated five medical convoys in earthquake-affected areas, including Sidon, Tigdouin, Zarqten, Onin, and Temsdagouin. A sixth convoy, launched in partnership with ICM, set off on its way to Werkan in Al Haouz Province, a rural area in desperate need of support.

On 13 January 2024, AMSF midwives, as part of a multidisciplinary team that also included doctors and nurses, set up a mobile clinic in Wirkan. In just one day, they provided health services to 169 patients, providing prenatal care, general medical consultations, and screenings for conditions such as HIV, diabetes, and high blood pressure. They also performed ultrasound examinations to evaluate the health of the fetus and conducted educational sessions on family planning, nutrition and breastfeeding.

The team also distributed 140 dignity kits, 10 newborn kits, and winter clothes to families vulnerable to the disaster. For those requiring more advanced care, midwives coordinated referrals to higher-level health centres, such as the University Hospital of Marrakesh, to ensure that no one was left unattended.

Midwives make the difference

Midwives also provided psychological support to women affected by the earthquake, and held individual and group sessions to help those suffering from trauma and loss. Women who experienced gender-based violence also received training and support, demonstrating the diverse and compassionate role midwives play in their communities.

Access to these remote areas was one of the most important challenges, as health centers were damaged or difficult to access due to the earthquake. But AMSF midwives, with their deep connections to local networks and communities, have persevered to ensure they reach the communities that need them most.

Preparing for future crises

As Morocco rebuilds, AMSF and ICM are already looking forward, ensuring that midwives are better equipped to face future crises. AMSF requested more training for its members, and ICM responded by developing the “Ready to Respond: A Midwife's Guide to Humanitarian Action” programme. This comprehensive training aims to prepare midwives to work quickly and effectively in emergency situations, and covers everything from disaster management to respectful maternity care in humanitarian settings.

In May 2024, ICM hosted a three-day Training of Trainers (ToT) program in Rabat, where AMSF midwives learned how to assess needs during crises, manage newborn care in emergencies, and advocate for the inclusion of midwives in national emergency response plans. . Through this training, midwives will be able to protect the health of their communities and advocate for stronger, more inclusive health systems during future disasters.

Move forward together

The partnership between Direct Relief, ICM and AMSF is a powerful example of how midwives can lead in times of crisis. As earthquake-affected communities slowly recover, the dedication of these midwives continues to shine, providing not only midwifery care, but also hope and stability.

Don't miss watching the video documenting the convoy's work in Ouirkan, as it captures the resilience and courage of these midwives as they support recovery efforts in Morocco.

