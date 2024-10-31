Ghost Forest in Girdwood





The history of earthquakes and tsunamis in Upper Cook Inlet is written in mud and dead trees.

Driving the scenic Seward Highway from Anchorage to Girdwood, at about mile 90, pale columns of dead trees catch the eye. Stripped of bark, with only the remnants of thick branches still extending, the “Ghost Forest” is a memento of the great 1964 9.2 magnitude Alaska earthquake.

The native forest grew in the freshwater region above the ocean range. When the ground dropped about 6.5 feet during the earthquake, it was suddenly below high tide level. Saltwater from the Turnagain Arm of Cook Inlet relentlessly flooded the area at each high tide, killing trees (Figure 1). It still stands in place, now a silent reminder of the place where the 1964 earthquake changed the landscape. Marine sediments slowly bury the evidence.

The ghost forest that can be seen from the highway is not alone. Dig a little deeper, and the broken trunks of two former ghost forests will be revealed (Figure 2). But ghost trees are not the only evidence of disturbances caused by major earthquakes. In the early 2000s, scientists drilled into tidal mud around Girdwood and Anchorage, using a combination of geology and paleontology to decipher past large earthquakes.

The 1964 earthquake caused the ground here to sink several feet compared to sea level. Over several years, silt from the tides buried ghost tree trunks, grasses and marsh plants, creating a layer of peat. “In the peat layers, you can look at fragile leaves and plant material that are still in their growing positions, which indicates that subsidence occurred quickly,” said Barrett Salisbury, earthquake and tsunami hazard program manager for the Alaska Department of Geology and Hazards. Geophysical surveys. “You can also look at tree rings, which show that the tree died quickly. There are no rings that show that the tree was lost over a long period.”

Similar layers of dead bog vegetation (peat and logs) buried deeper in tidal sediments provide geological evidence that 1964-style earthquakes occurred repeatedly in the distant past (Figure 3). Microfossils in these sediments, like diatoms that lived in intertidal zones, show that transitions from freshwater to saltwater environments occurred suddenly during tectonic events, rather than gradually due to long-term sea level rise.

Geologists can also use unique layers deposited in sedimentary soils — for example, ash from the 1912 eruption of Novarupta/Katmai volcano — and other markers and isotopes to help estimate when earthquakes occur. These ghosts of past earthquakes provide dates from about 900 and about 1,600 years ago for two major tectonic events in the Cook Inlet area.

“Researchers studying similar deposits under several coastal marshes around Cook Inlet have found that major earthquakes that likely caused large-scale tsunamis have occurred in this region at a rate of every several hundred years over the past 5,000 years,” Rod Kombelec said. at least”. Alaska Department of Geological and Geophysical Surveys.

If you ever have the chance to pass through the ghostly forest of Girdwood, beware of the history beneath your feet. Admire the expanse of these pale ghosts of trees, traces of the massive scale of Alaska's tectonic movements. Scary, indeed!

Learn more A new tsunami brochure is available for the Girdwood area, detailing evacuation zones, staging areas and more: Learn about tsunami risks in Anchorage, Chugiak, Eagle River, Eklutna and Girdwood

For tsunami information for other communities, visit our Tsunami Products page.

View the story map A Hidden Wave Appears: Tsunami Hazard in Upper Cook Inlet to learn more about the history of tsunamis and earthquakes in Upper Cook Inlet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://earthquake.alaska.edu/ghost-forest-girdwood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

