The Japanese nuclear reactor that survived the earthquake resumes operation again

TOKYO – The Japanese nuclear reactor that withstood the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that destroyed the Fukushima Daiichi plant has been restarted after extensive improvements to safety procedures.

On October 29, Reactor No. 2 at the Onagawa Nuclear Power Plant, located 62 miles north of Fukushima, resumed operations for the first time since the disaster, according to Tohoku Electric Power Co. Power generation is expected to start early. November.

The Onagawa plant, which was hit by a 42-foot tsunami, was able to maintain its cooling systems and safely shut down all three reactors during the 2011 disaster. Reactor No. 2 is now the 13th reactor of Japan's remaining 33 reactors to return to operation, and the first of the same The kind that failed to restart in Fukushima.

The Japanese government, focused on achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, is seeking to expand the scope of nuclear power in order to provide reliable energy and reduce emissions. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi emphasized the role of nuclear energy alongside renewable energy sources, saying: “We will work to maximize its use while ensuring safety.”

To enhance Japan's energy security, the government's plan includes reactivating dormant reactors, extending the life of older plants, and developing next-generation reactors. Restarting nuclear reactors has also become a priority for economic growth.

Safety upgrades to Onagawa's No. 2 reactor began in 2013, including revised tsunami risk assessments and enhanced earthquake protection measures. A 29 m (95 ft) anti-tsunami wall was built to protect the plant. Regulatory authorities approved the plant's safety measures in 2020, allowing it to restart.

Despite the reassurances, public concerns remain high about the safety of nuclear power, especially after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Japan's Noto Peninsula on January 1, 2024, killing more than 400 people and causing extensive damage. Minor problems were reported at nearby nuclear facilities, and regional evacuation plans were criticized as inadequate.

Since the Fukushima disaster, Japan's nuclear industry has faced stricter safety standards. Several reactors have been taken out of service, including six at Fukushima Daiichi and one at Onagawa, as operators chose to decommission them rather than invest in costly new safety equipment.

