The underrated city was once a capital before the earthquake | Travel News | He travels

A social media travel influencer has described a Central American city as the “most underrated place” he has ever visited.

Alfie Watts, famous for winning the most recent series of Race Across the World, made the claims on his popular TikTok account which has nearly 50,000 followers.

Since collecting half of his £20,000 prize, Alfie has embraced a travel lifestyle, traveling to multiple countries around the world and documenting his experiences and advice across his social media platforms.

Having visited Japan, Brunei and the Caribbean, he believes the little-visited former capital is an “incredible” city.

Antigua, the former capital of Guatemala, was the country's capital until an 18th-century earthquake brought devastation to the region. Alfie believes the combination of landscape and culture still makes it a destination travelers should add to their itinerary.

The city lies in the shadow of the Acatenango Volcano, which provides popular hiking trails for tourists visiting the area, giving them stunning views upon reaching the summit.

Alfie believes the city is ideal for travelers looking to strike a balance between experiencing the culture and feeling safe as well.

“Antigua is one of the only places I have been that has struck a balance between prioritizing the tourism department and preserving culture,” Alfie said.

“Every street and restaurant felt incredibly safe while carrying a real sense of Mesoamerican tradition.”

The city can be reached by an hour-long shuttle bus from the country's capital, Guatemala City.

Tripadvisor describes the city as “known as the best-preserved Spanish colonial city in Central America,” with its historic buildings and traditional streets providing visitors with an authentic view of post-colonial Central America.

The city is dominated by the Acatenango Volcano, which provides much of its tourism muscle with regular hiking trails up and around the stunning natural landmark.

The city has an abundance of traditional restaurants, and according to Alvi, “the pictures don't do it justice.”

Guatemala has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with tourism numbers still around 76 percent lower than in 2019.

But the country has a lot to offer. It is a coffee production powerhouse with a landscape that rivals any other country on the continent. With flights starting from around £500 and the cost of living relatively cheap in the country, it's a destination with a lot to offer and a reasonable price.

