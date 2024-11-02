Global model WHO youth representatives call for quick action in prevention, preparedness and response to the pandemic





The World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA) and the World Health Organization concluded the first personal WHO Global Model (GMWHO) today, marking a strong gathering of over 350 youth delegates from 52 countries from all regions. Held at WHO headquarters in Geneva, this landmark event provided young leaders with a realistic simulation of the World Health Assembly, the world's largest decision-making body on health, allowing them to directly engage with pressing global health issues and foster international collaboration. During the event, youth delegates collaborated to draft resolutions addressing topics including climate change, pollution and health, mental health, antimicrobial resistance, the Global Initiative for Health and Peace, tuberculosis control and polio eradication. As a highlight of the week, the delegates adopted declaration emphasizing the urgent need for a global Pandemic Agreement to protect the world from future pandemics. The declaration calls on all WHO member states to complete and implement this agreement this year, stressing that “only through coordinated action can we protect the lives, well-being and future of our generation.” The statement, which reflects the commitment of the youth ambassadors, underscores the united call for a just, resilient world that leaves no one behind. dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, welcomed the WHO Global Model delegates, praising their commitment to global health and their commitment to advocacy. “This generation is key in shaping a safer, fairer and healthier world, and the voices of today's youth are key in driving effective solutions to global health crises,” said Dr. Tedros. GMWHO not only sharpened participants' negotiation skills and deepened their understanding of health governance, but also strengthened their role as advocates for a more responsive and inclusive global health landscape. Savannah Jamora, an Australian hospital administrator and postgraduate law student, served as the Chief Director of the Global Model WHO conference. She said the conference was an exciting opportunity to introduce young people to the world of global health policy and diplomacy. At the same time, it provided an effective platform for young people to share their expertise, ideas and energy to create a healthier and safer world. “Youth are more than the future of global health; they are key partners in shaping his present,” said Savannah. “By involving young people in health policy, we can harness their lived experiences, unique perspectives and innovative ideas, ensuring policies are relevant, effective and responsive to the needs of future generations.” She added: “Through the WHO Global Model, young people are given the tools and platform to work meaningfully to create a healthier, more just world for all.” GMWHO's stance is consistent with WHO commitment to engage and partner with young people everywhere and find the best ways to empower them, support their actions, promote partnerships and ensure their recognition and visibility. The World Federation of United Nations Associations is a global non-profit organization that represents and coordinates the membership of more than 100 United Nations National Associations (UNAs) and their thousands of members.

