Quadripartite partners organize One Health high-level meeting in cooperation with the Brazilian Ministry of Health at the G20 summit

The quadripartite collaboration on One Health – consisting of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the UN Environment Program (UNEP), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) – co-organized is the G20 High Level Meeting on One Health on 30 October 2024. This event included a panel discussion titled “Creating an enabling environment for the implementation of One Health”, highlighting the critical need for strong governance and multi-sectoral coordination to advance the One Health approach, supported by real-life examples from various countries.

The One Health approach is key to achieving optimal health outcomes by integrating human, animal, plant and environmental health efforts. Building on advocacy efforts during the G20 presidencies of Indonesia (2022) and India (2023), Brazil's 2024 leadership reaffirms the importance of maintaining momentum in the implementation of One Health and calls on G20 countries to strengthen their commitments.

The panel discussion aimed to stimulate dialogue and create an enabling environment for One Health at global, regional and national levels. He emphasized the necessity of effective governance, multisectoral coordination, legal frameworks, political commitment and sustainable financing to address global health challenges. Ministerial speakers from G20 countries shared valuable insights and experiences, facilitating the exchange of knowledge to identify joint efforts that can increase impact. The engagement of high-level leaders strengthened the commitment of G20 countries to advance the implementation of One Health and laid the foundation for future cooperation.

“In Brazil, we launched the Inter-Institutional Technical Committee for One Health, with the aim of establishing a national plan for this topic. This is one of our priorities at the G20. We must prepare our countries for the challenges brought by climate change and its consequences for human health. We live in a world with multiple and overlapping crises, such as climate, health, economic, food and energy crises. This is a debate that can no longer be postponed and requires immediate answers,” said Dr. Nísia Trindade, Brazil's Minister of Health.

“The G20 Health Ministers' Declaration represents a vital step towards the global integration of the One Health approach. FAO brings expertise and capacity in aquatic and terrestrial animal health and production, food and feed safety, crop production, soil and water management to implement One Health in agriculture and food systems for global health and food security, as it affirms the need for a unified strategy to address the complex, interconnected health challenges we face today to build stronger, more resilient health systems that protect both people and our planet.” said Thanawat Tiensin, Director, FAO Assistant Director-General and Director of the Department of Animal Production and Health.

“We will strengthen One Health when we go beyond the traditional public and veterinary health sectors to include environmental and social sciences. I call on the G20 to give equal weight to every voice, every discipline and every sector, and to start focusing more on preventive actions. This will save lives, improve people's health and promote progress.” Ligia Noronha, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of UNEP's New York office, said.

“WHO's role goes far beyond the more visible aspects of responding to health crises – it is dedicated to prevention, preparedness and building resilient, sustainable health systems. The new 14th General Program of Work reflects WHO's commitment to One Health, rooted in its mission to preserve global health security, protect the vulnerable with essential health services and promote well-being for all.” said Dr. Michael Ryan, Deputy Director-General of the WHO Health Organization, “One Health should not be a slogan, but a concrete result that benefits all countries and communities.”

“The G20's commitment to advancing the One Health approach marks a key step in safeguarding global health. By encouraging coordinated action across sectors, we can better prevent, prepare for and respond to health threats. The World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) is committed to bringing its unique expertise to health animals, and within Quadripartite, in supporting Veterinary Services as key players in global health systems. We are proud to be part of this global movement to build resilient health systems and protect the well-being of all,” said Dr. Emmanuelle Soubeyran, Director General of WOAH.

As the G20 continues to prioritize One Health, the discussions and insights from this meeting highlight the collaborative efforts the Quadripartite is undertaking with the G20. They also reflect the G20 Health Ministers' Declaration on Climate Change, Health and Equity and One Health, which highlights the key importance One Health Joint Action Plan (2022-2026) and Guide for the implementation of the Joint Action Plan for One Health. This declaration recognizes an invaluable contribution One Health High Level Expert Panel (OHHLEP) in providing scientific advice that supports evidence-based policy making.

Together, the Quadripartite is committed to supporting G20 countries in strengthening unified health governance and providing strong technical support for resilient health systems. This high-level event marks a significant step towards fostering coordinated action and improving collaboration across sectors, ultimately contributing to improved health outcomes for all.