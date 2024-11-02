Uncategorized
Quadripartite partners organize One Health high-level meeting in cooperation with the Brazilian Ministry of Health at the G20 summit
The quadripartite collaboration on One Health – consisting of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the UN Environment Program (UNEP), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) – co-organized is the G20 High Level Meeting on One Health on 30 October 2024. This event included a panel discussion titled “Creating an enabling environment for the implementation of One Health”, highlighting the critical need for strong governance and multi-sectoral coordination to advance the One Health approach, supported by real-life examples from various countries.
The One Health approach is key to achieving optimal health outcomes by integrating human, animal, plant and environmental health efforts. Building on advocacy efforts during the G20 presidencies of Indonesia (2022) and India (2023), Brazil's 2024 leadership reaffirms the importance of maintaining momentum in the implementation of One Health and calls on G20 countries to strengthen their commitments.
The panel discussion aimed to stimulate dialogue and create an enabling environment for One Health at global, regional and national levels. He emphasized the necessity of effective governance, multisectoral coordination, legal frameworks, political commitment and sustainable financing to address global health challenges. Ministerial speakers from G20 countries shared valuable insights and experiences, facilitating the exchange of knowledge to identify joint efforts that can increase impact. The engagement of high-level leaders strengthened the commitment of G20 countries to advance the implementation of One Health and laid the foundation for future cooperation.
“In Brazil, we launched the Inter-Institutional Technical Committee for One Health, with the aim of establishing a national plan for this topic. This is one of our priorities at the G20. We must prepare our countries for the challenges brought by climate change and its consequences for human health. We live in a world with multiple and overlapping crises, such as climate, health, economic, food and energy crises. This is a debate that can no longer be postponed and requires immediate answers,” said Dr. Nísia Trindade, Brazil's Minister of Health.
“The G20 Health Ministers' Declaration represents a vital step towards the global integration of the One Health approach. FAO brings expertise and capacity in aquatic and terrestrial animal health and production, food and feed safety, crop production, soil and water management to implement One Health in agriculture and food systems for global health and food security, as it affirms the need for a unified strategy to address the complex, interconnected health challenges we face today to build stronger, more resilient health systems that protect both people and our planet.” said Thanawat Tiensin, Director, FAO Assistant Director-General and Director of the Department of Animal Production and Health.
“We will strengthen One Health when we go beyond the traditional public and veterinary health sectors to include environmental and social sciences. I call on the G20 to give equal weight to every voice, every discipline and every sector, and to start focusing more on preventive actions. This will save lives, improve people's health and promote progress.” Ligia Noronha, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of UNEP's New York office, said.
“WHO's role goes far beyond the more visible aspects of responding to health crises – it is dedicated to prevention, preparedness and building resilient, sustainable health systems. The new 14th General Program of Work reflects WHO's commitment to One Health, rooted in its mission to preserve global health security, protect the vulnerable with essential health services and promote well-being for all.” said Dr. Michael Ryan, Deputy Director-General of the WHO Health Organization, “One Health should not be a slogan, but a concrete result that benefits all countries and communities.”
“The G20's commitment to advancing the One Health approach marks a key step in safeguarding global health. By encouraging coordinated action across sectors, we can better prevent, prepare for and respond to health threats. The World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) is committed to bringing its unique expertise to health animals, and within Quadripartite, in supporting Veterinary Services as key players in global health systems. We are proud to be part of this global movement to build resilient health systems and protect the well-being of all,” said Dr. Emmanuelle Soubeyran, Director General of WOAH.
As the G20 continues to prioritize One Health, the discussions and insights from this meeting highlight the collaborative efforts the Quadripartite is undertaking with the G20. They also reflect the G20 Health Ministers' Declaration on Climate Change, Health and Equity and One Health, which highlights the key importance One Health Joint Action Plan (2022-2026) and Guide for the implementation of the Joint Action Plan for One Health. This declaration recognizes an invaluable contribution One Health High Level Expert Panel (OHHLEP) in providing scientific advice that supports evidence-based policy making.
Together, the Quadripartite is committed to supporting G20 countries in strengthening unified health governance and providing strong technical support for resilient health systems. This high-level event marks a significant step towards fostering coordinated action and improving collaboration across sectors, ultimately contributing to improved health outcomes for all.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/01-11-2024-quadripartite-partners-organize-high-level-one-health-meeting-in-collaboration-with-the-brazil-s-ministry-of-health-at-the-g20-summit
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A 3.2 magnitude earthquake southeast of Lovelock
- PTI worker seeks FIR against Maryam Nawaz for alleged death threat against Imran Khan
- Ugo Humbert through to the Paris final on home soil | ATP tour
- On the shelves: here are some books that might interest you – Lifestyle News
- What is at stake for Russian Putin in the American elections? | US Election News 2024
- Iowa high school football playoffs quarterfinal round matchups
- DJT Stock Crash Wipes $2.4 Billion From Donald Trump's Wealth
- PM Modi transformed ties with key partners into..
- Green levy on UK electricity bills set to rise by more than a fifth
- Police recover PTI Founder Chairman Imran Khan's lawyer Intizar Panjutha from Attock
- RK meets Jokowi, Pramono chooses to focus on meeting with Jakarta community
- Best rebet promo code today