3.6 Earthquake shakes many areas of Jharkhand, cracks in some houses





RANCHI: An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale on Saturday morning struck several districts of Jharkhand, causing cracks in some buildings. So far, no casualties have been reported in the earthquake, which centered around Khunti. The earthquake was also felt in some parts of Ranchi, West Singhbhum and Sarikela districts.

According to the Meteorological Department, the tremors were felt at 9:20 am in Khunti and surrounding areas, including Chibasa and Chakradharpur.

People in those areas panicked because of the sudden tremor and fled their homes in anticipation of disasters. Cracks appeared in some houses in Khoravan, where the earthquake's strength reached 4.3 degrees.

Recently, severe earthquakes were felt in Savar Kundla and nearby villages in Amreli district of Gujarat. At around 5.20pm on October 27, people felt the tremors as they ran from their homes and offices in fear. The affected villages include Savar Kundla, Mithiala, Dagdi and Sakrapara.

People in Dhari Gir villages left their homes soon after they felt the tremors. Panic prevailed in rural areas of the affected places. Meanwhile, the Gandhinagar Institute of Earthquake Research Department reported that the intensity of the quake was 3.7. It occurred at latitude 21.247 and longitude 71.105.

People are afraid of the earthquake. Those who felt the quake were reminded of the horrific earthquake that struck Kutch.

