



Health ministers expressed their support for the WHO investment round during the G20 meeting chaired by Brazil in Rio de Janeiro today. Ministers called on all Member States and partners to contribute to the WHO's first round of investment to fund its new Global Health Strategy to improve the lives of billions of people and save 40 million lives, and looked forward to further pledges by G20 members at the Leaders' Summit on 18 and November 19. Director General of the World Health Organization dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “I have asked each member state and partner to participate in the investment round, according to their capabilities. So far we have 63 pledges, worth more than one billion US dollars. Of these pledges, more than half are first-time voluntary contributors, including many from the African, Western Pacific and Southeast Asian regions. Every contribution counts. Some of the world's poorest countries have pledged because they see first-hand the difference WHO is making.” The Director General then thanked the Member States and partners who attended the meeting and who had already pledged: Germany, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, the European Union and the Wellcome Trust. The G20 Leaders' Summit, which is scheduled for November 18 and 19, 2024 and will be chaired by the President of Brazil, H.E. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will be a key moment during which additional G20 countries and other participants are expected to pledge predictable and flexible financing under the TKOMU. Brazil's Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade said: “We need a strong WHO to fulfill its mandate and we call on everyone to contribute to the financial sustainability of the WHO, including the pledge at the G20 leaders' summit.” Minister of Health of Germany dr. Karl Lauterbach said: “A strong WHO is essential for the world. Resilient sustainable funding is essential for the WHO. Funding the WHO means investing in a healthier future. We call on all G20 partners to maintain their political commitments to the World Health Organization (WHO) to increase their predictable and flexible financial support to WHO. The ministers warmly welcomed the announcement of the South African Minister of Health, dr. Pakisha Aaron Motsoaledi, that South Africa is “committed to continuing the path of sustainable financing of the World Health Organization in our presidency of the G20 in the coming year. We are continuing the baton from Brazil”.

