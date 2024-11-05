Underground gold mine activity causes a 3.5 magnitude earthquake in Victoria





Activity from an underground gold mine﻿ caused a 3.5 magnitude earthquake in central Victoria.

The earthquake was recorded at the Fosterville gold mine, about 26 kilometers northeast of Bendigo, at 6.41am today, according to the Australian Geosciences Authority.

47 people across the state reported feeling the tremors, with some feeling the tremors as far as Glen Huntley in Melbourne.

3.5 magnitude earthquake, Fosterville Gold Mine﻿ in central Victoria. (Australian Earth Sciences)

Jonathan Bathgate, senior seismologist at the Australian Geosciences Centre, said the quake was minor and no aftershocks were expected.

He said, “The tremors associated with an earthquake of this size will be relatively short-lived and are not expected to cause any damage.” ﻿

“Often, with earthquakes of this size, people report that they hear these quakes more than the shaking because they are so short.

“It's a really loud bang or a really short, sharp jolt and then it's over.” ﻿

Fosterville Gold Mine. (Facebook)

The Fosterville Gold Mine has confirmed it has experienced a “mine-triggered seismic event.”

A company spokesperson said: “Mine-triggered earthquakes are complex, and the mechanisms are similar to an earthquake, however, they are linked to our mining activities.” ﻿

“Our people are safe and we have protocols in place to respond to these underground events, which we are currently working to implement.”

“We understand that these events can cause concern for the community.

“We have a dedicated community engagement team on hand and a display was set up in Axedale throughout the day, where the team was available to speak to our neighbors about any concerns they may have.”

Fosterville Gold Mine is reviewing the event.

They have an underground seismic monitoring system to identify and record these events. (Facebook)

The underground mine is operated by Canada-based Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Victoria's largest gold producer.

According to its website, its activity changes the force pressure applied to the rocks being mined which can cause them to fracture and trigger ground vibrations. ﻿

They have an underground seismic monitoring system to identify and record these events.

The Australian Geosciences Authority has recorded 38 earthquakes in Victoria this year alone, ranging in magnitude from 1.4 to 4.3, which were felt in Leongatha on February 8.﻿

“Victoria, we consider it to be one of the states with high seismic activity in Australia, along with South Australia and southwest Western Australia,” Bathgate said.

“Every day, we'll record earthquakes somewhere in Australia. Generally, the earthquakes are very small but sometimes we get larger ones, like the one with a magnitude of four that happened in Victoria this year.”

Victoria State Emergency Service advises residents to disembark, take cover and stay put in the event of an earthquake.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9news.com.au/national/fosterville-gold-mine-activity-causes-earthquake-in-victoria/4d64cc53-75c7-4cae-9a46-cbb4df97d98e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos