1967 Tunceli Bolumur | Türkiye Earthquake Memory Project





On July 26, 1967, an earthquake struck the Bolumur area of ​​Tunceli. Milliyet newspaper published the event under the title “Doğuda deprem” (Earthquake in the East) highlighting many startling details. For example, it is stated that in the past 30 years, 50,000 people have died in earthquakes in Türkiye. Coverage describes aid being dropped from planes on mountain villages and includes images of destroyed mud-brick homes.

Another headline quotes a geology professor from the University of Bonn who predicts that severe earthquakes will occur in Türkiye within the next fifty years. Likewise, Cumhuriyet newspaper publishes American advisors warning of future earthquakes in Türkiye.

The effects of the earthquake are illustrated by photographs from cemeteries, showing women mourning on uncovered graves. Reports often emphasize uncontactable mountain villages.

Date: July 26, 1967

Power: 5.9 MW

Deaths (official figures): 97

Damaged buildings (official figures): 1,282

Image created at Esri, 2023.

August 1967

“There were 108 earthquakes in twenty-four hours.” Cumhuriyet, August 3, 1967, 1.

“The ward of Haseki Hospital damaged by the quake has been evacuated; earthquakes are unpredictable, according to TIME.” Milliyet, August 3, 1967, 1.

Bishr, Mujahid. “According to the announcement of the US Seismological Bureau: New earthquakes are expected in Turkey; “The place where you cannot go is not your place…”, Cumhuriyet, August 2, 1967, 1.

“People are sleeping in the streets for fear of earthquakes, and 333 earthquakes were recorded within forty-four hours.” Cumhuriyet, August 1, 1967, 1.

“An earthquake occurred in Bursa and Edirne, and people in Sakarya were unable to enter their homes.” Milliyet, August 1, 1967, 1.

July 1967

“Adapazari was shocked three times; people go to the hills for fear of the earthquake.” Milliyet, July 31, 1967, 1.

Bon, Turhan Aytul. “There will be severe earthquakes in Türkiye for another 50 years; Disasters follow one another.” Milliyet, July 30, 1967, 1.

Bishr, Mukahit, Muhammad Mirjan, Shukran Soner. “The number of deaths has risen to 112, and it is feared that the loss of life will increase; contact has not yet been made with many mountain villages.” Cumhuriyet, July 29, 1967, 1.

“earthquake.” Cumhuriyet, July 29, 1967, 7.

Service, Dormitory News. “The death toll was 108, and 200 wounded. There were some slips and cracks in Plumor.” Milliyet, July 29, 1967, 1.

Bishr, Mukahit, Muhammad Mirjan, Shukran Soner. “Earthquake in the east; contact not yet made with some villages of Polomor; one hundred and ten people die.” Cumhuriyet, July 28, 1967, 1.

Bishr, Mukahit, Muhammad Mirjan. “Earthquake in the East.” Cumhuriyet, July 28, 1967, 3.

Turel, Orhan. “A new seismic disaster; there are 109 dead in the east; and no news has been received from the villages of Plumor, the epicenter of the earthquake.” Milliyet, July 28, 1967, 1.

