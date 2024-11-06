



Common minerals, earthquakes, and avalanches statistics can be used to measure the impact of adverse environmental events on materials.

Such studies would provide important information about the degradation and failure of materials used in advanced solar panels, geological carbon sequestration and infrastructure such as buildings, roads and bridges.

Muscovite mica. Credit: Karen Dahmen.

Muscovite is the most common type of mica. They are known for their layered, scaly plates.

The mineral can be found in granite and gneiss and contains aluminum and potassium. It is used in many materials science applications including the construction of high-temperature furnaces and furnace windows.

The study published in Nature Communications offers a new use for muscovite.

Engineers must be able to test the response of different materials to stress and strain in order to create infrastructure that can withstand environmental events such as earthquakes.

They also want to know how chemical reactions between minerals and groundwater along faults can slowly weaken rocks and lead to sudden failure. This process is called chemical and mechanical weakening.

“While previous attempts to measure the impact of chemical and mechanical weakness in engineering materials have relied on complex molecular dynamics models that require significant computational resources, our work instead focuses on the bridge between laboratory experiments and real-world phenomena such as earthquakes,” says study leader Jordan Sickel. Graduate student at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the United States.

“The Moscow material was chosen for this study mainly because of the extreme flatness of this material,” says Karen Damen, a professor at the University of Illinois. “Each of its cortical layers is flat to the atomic level. Because of this flatness, the interaction between the surface of this material and its environment is of particular importance.

Earthquake damage. Image credit: tunart / E+ / Getty Images Plus.

The researchers tested the chemical and mechanical weakness on muscovite surfaces by exposing the samples to different conditions. This includes dehydrated and immersed in deionized water and salt water solutions with a pH of 9.8 or 12.

They found that dry muscovite could deform further before it failed.

“The results of this work allow researchers to test material failure more quickly than with detailed, high-energy simulations,” Seckel says. “By showing that we can observe the same results using already existing statistical models of earthquakes, researchers will be able to perform more material analysis than was previously possible.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cosmosmagazine.com/technology/materials/mineral-earthquake-strength-materials/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos