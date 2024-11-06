Path to Justice: The conference highlights the need for a gender-sensitive approach to the earthquake recovery process in Türkiye





Addressing the unique legal challenges faced by women in earthquake-affected areas of Turkey requires urgent gender-sensitive reforms in disaster recovery frameworks – this was concluded at the “Women’s Access to Justice After Earthquakes Conference”, organized by UN Women in Turkey and UN Women. Council of Europe Program Office in Ankara at Ankara University Faculty of Law on 31 October 2024. Participants, including representatives from public institutions, international organizations, civil society, academia, universities and students discussed ways to ensure equitable access to justice for women in the aftermath of the disaster.

The discussions were based on the findings of two pivotal studies: one conducted by the Council of Europe, which examined how gender dynamics affect access to legal aid, and the other conducted by UN Women, which focused on the legal needs of women in earthquake-affected areas.

The earthquakes that struck southeastern Turkey in February 2023 exacerbated existing inequalities, particularly affecting women and girls in terms of safety, access to basic services, and social support networks. The conference highlighted these critical issues and promoted discussions on improving women's access to justice within disaster recovery frameworks.

A platform for political dialogue and cooperation

Building on these research findings, the conference served as a multi-stakeholder forum to discuss how gender dynamics impact access to justice in disaster contexts, recovery efforts by government and civil society, and opportunities for strengthening cross-sector collaboration. “For response and recovery efforts to be truly effective, women’s experiences and expectations must be integrated at every stage through women’s leadership and active participation,” said Zuliha Oneldi, Deputy Country Director for UN Women in Turkey. She also stressed that “the right to access justice during disasters requires ensuring that women, as rights holders, are not left behind, examining the legal system and processes from a gender perspective, assessing whether legal mechanisms meet women’s needs, and identifying barriers to justice.” Access to justice, and supporting the continuity of services in this direction.”

“The challenges faced by women and girls in the aftermath of disasters once again remind us of the urgent need for gender-sensitive policies. Promoting women’s access to justice is crucial,” stressed the Head of Operations of the Council of Europe Program Office in Ankara, Pınar Baspinar. “Vital not only to protect women’s rights but also to promote social equality and justice.”

The event concluded with actionable recommendations aimed at addressing justice challenges for women and girls in the aftermath of earthquakes. The ideas and recommendations shared during this conference are expected to contribute to enriching ongoing efforts and promoting a more equitable recovery process for women and girls in Türkiye.

*The work “Promoting women's access to justice in Türkiye” is part of the joint EU-Council of Europe program “Horizontal Facility for the Western Balkans and Turkey”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coe.int/en/web/genderequality/-/path-to-justice-conference-highlights-need-for-gender-sensitive-approaches-in-t%25C3%25BCrkiye-s-earthquake-recovery The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos