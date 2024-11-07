



Jeff Carlisle, NFL Reporter Nov 6, 2024, 8:10pm ET

CloseJeff Carlisle covers Major League Soccer (MLS) and the US National Team for ESPN FC.

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed Bruce Arena to be the team's sporting director, the former Los Angeles Galaxy and USA coach told ESPN on Wednesday.

A club source said Arena's dual role is similar to his previous stops with the Galaxy and New England Revolution, where general manager Chris Leitch retained his position but now reports to Arena. It is still to be determined which employees will be retained.

An official announcement is expected on Thursday morning.

Editor's Picks

1 related

“I think it's an interesting task. It's certainly going to be difficult,” Arena told ESPN. He added that he was impressed by the level of commitment proposed by owner John Fisher, as well as the rest of the club's front office staff.

“They have been very impressive and are committed to making this club better,” Arena said. “I think there is potential to develop the club into a team that can definitely be better than what they have shown over the last two years.”

Arena, 73, will take charge of a San Jose team that went through a tough 2024 season, finishing last in the league with only 21 points from 34 games and a 6-25-3 record. The second worst score was 30 by Chicago Fire FC.

San Jose also set a questionable MLS record of conceding 78 goals. The Quakes began the season with Lucie Gonzalez as coach, but was sacked in late June, with assistant coach Ian Russell to manage the team on an interim basis for the rest of the season. So the team needs a complete rebuild.

Arena has proven adept at rebuilding careers, having revitalized the Galaxy when he took over in 2008, eventually leading them to three MLS Cup titles. He did the same for the Revs starting in 2019, leading them to the Supporters' Shield title in 2021.

San Jose fans hope Arena can provide a similar boost to the Earthquakes.

Bruce Arena is the winningest coach in Major League Soccer history. Barry Chen/Boston Globe via Getty Images)

“I already know that we want to include at least three to five new players,” Arena said. “We will target some players and try to attract them to San Jose.

“You can't change dozens of players in one year, so I think we need to have some patience. I think the list is much better than what they showed last year. It's not a 21-point list. Is it? A 30-point list, is it 40?” A point? Is it 50 points, I don’t know, but the roster is definitely more capable than it showed in 2024.”

The Earthquakes organization and Fisher are willing to make an additional investment in the complex at PayPal Park, the team's headquarters. Upgrades include improved locker rooms, a player meeting room, a team dining room, an additional practice field and other amenities that will improve the “day-to-day environment for the players.”

Arena said the team is also committed to spending more on player salaries. In the latest release of salary data from the MLS Players Association, the Quakes ranked 26th out of 29 teams, with a salary of $14.63 million. Arena said Fisher did not specify a specific figure for the amount of any increase in spending.

“Commitment [Fisher] “The effort to help improve the menu is something I think is very positive,” he said.

Arena has been out of work since resigning as Revs manager in September 2023. His resignation came after he was placed on administrative leave and was later investigated by MLS for making “inappropriate and insensitive remarks.”

At the time of his resignation, Arena admitted that he “made some mistakes” but did not provide further details. MLS announced that “certain” allegations had been confirmed and that Arena would have to petition MLS Commissioner Don Garber if he wanted to work in the league again. Arena eventually met those conditions, and was declared eligible in December to resume work in MLS.

Arena said on CBS Sports Golazo's “Kickin' It” show last June that he takes responsibility for his actions, but also said he should be “restrained” in what he can say about why he resigned. He described what he went through as “painful.”

When asked to comment on his departure from New England, Arena again declined to provide details. He said he was “extremely proud” of what he had accomplished with the pastor, and added that he had engaged in some restorative training work in an attempt to move on from the cycle. When asked what exactly he said, Arena noted: “It was just employees joking with each other in private. I accept any criticism as I move forward.”

Arena's on-field success in MLS is unparalleled. He is the winningest coach in Major League Soccer history with 262 regular season victories and 12 Cup wins. With DC United he won two MLS Cups, a Supporters' Shield, a US Open Cup crown, the 1998 CONCACAF Champions Cup and the Inter-American Cup. Later, with the Galaxy, Arena won three MLS Cups and two Supporters' Shields. The Supporters' Shield with the Priest marked the last time he won the cup. He also managed the New York Red Bulls.

Arena has also enjoyed success at international level but has seen some overwhelming lows. He led the United States to the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup, including a round-of-16 victory over archrival Mexico. He also led the United States national team to win three Gold Cup titles in 2002, 2005, and 2017. But he was coach during the 2018 tournament when the United States failed to qualify for the World Cup, thanks in part to a surprise 2-1 defeat to Trinidad and Tobago. On the last day of qualifying. He resigned days later.

Now Arena finds himself back in MLS, trying to return San Jose to the heights that have seen the club win the MLS Cup twice and the Supporters' Shield, most recently in 2012. He will also work on the other side of MLS. The Quake/Galaxy rivalry, sometimes referred to as the California Clásico.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/42234233/bruce-arena-eyes-new-challenge-hiring-san-jose-coach The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos