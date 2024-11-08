Countries pledge to act against childhood violence, which affects around one billion children





More than 100 governments today made historic commitments to end childhood violence, including nine pledging to ban corporal punishment – a problem that affects 3 in 5 children regularly in their homes. These commitments were undertaken in significant event in Bogota, Colombia, where government delegations are to agree on a new global declaration aimed at protecting children from all forms of violence, exploitation and abuse. Also at the event, hosted by the governments of Colombia and Sweden along with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Violence Against Children, several countries pledged to improve services for child victims of violence or to address violence, while others said they would invest in key parenting support – one of the most effective interventions to reduce the risk of violence in the home. “Despite being highly preventable, violence remains a horrific daily reality for millions of children around the world – leaving scars that span generations,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO. “Today, countries made critical pledges that, once implemented, could finally turn the tide in the fight against childhood violence. From establishing life-changing support for families to creating safer places in schools or tackling online bullying, these actions will be key to protecting children from lasting harm and ill health.” It is estimated that more than half of all children in the world – about 1 billion – suffer some form of violence, such as child maltreatment (including corporal punishment, the most widespread form of childhood violence), abuse, physical or emotional abuse, as well as sexual violence. . Child abuse is often hidden, mostly behind closed doors and largely under-reported. The WHO estimates that less than half of affected children tell anyone that they have experienced violence, and less than 10% receive any help. Such violence not only constitutes a serious violation of children's rights, but also increases the risk of immediate and long-term health problems. For some children, violence results in death or serious injury. Every 13 minutes, a child or adolescent dies as a result of homicide – equating to approximately 40,000 preventable deaths each year. For others, the experience of violence has devastating and lifelong consequences. These include anxiety and depression, risky behaviors such as unsafe sex, smoking and substance abuse, and reduced academic achievement. Evidence shows that violence against children can be prevented, with the health sector playing a key role. Proven solutions include parenting supports that help caregivers avoid abusive discipline and build positive relationships with their children; interventions in schools to strengthen life and social skills for children and adolescents and prevent bullying; child-friendly social and health services for children who have experienced violence; laws that prohibit violence against children and reduce underlying risk factors such as access to alcohol and weapons, and efforts to ensure safer Internet use for children. Research has shown that when countries effectively implement such strategies, they can reduce violence against children by as much as 20-50%. In accordance with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the first global goals to stop violence against children were established in the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. However, progress in reducing the overall prevalence of childhood violence has been slow, despite progress in some individual countries. Roughly 9 out of 10 children still live in countries where prevalent forms of childhood violence, such as corporal punishment and even sexual abuse and exploitation, are not yet prohibited by law. More than 1,000 people are attending this first ministerial conference on violence against children, including senior government delegations, children, youth, survivors and civil society allies. Specific pledges at the event include, among others, a commitment to ending corporal punishment, introducing new digital security initiatives, raising the legal age of marriage, and investing in parenting education and child protection. WHO provides significant support to efforts to end childhood violence, through technical guidance, leading effective prevention and response strategies, and conducting new research and data, including its global status reports. Key statistics More than half of all children between the ages of 2 and 17 – more than 1 billion – experience some form of violence each year.

Approximately 3 out of 5 children are regularly punished with physical means in their homes.

1 out of 5 girls and 1 out of 7 boys experience sexual violence.

It is estimated that between 25% and 50% of children have experienced bullying.

For adolescent males, violence—often involving firearms or other weapons—is now the leading cause of death. Significant promises

Eight countries have committed to enacting laws against corporal punishment in all settings – Burundi, Czech Republic, Gambia, Kyrgyzstan, Panama, Sri Lanka, Uganda and Tajikistan – and Nigeria in schools.

Dozens of countries have pledged to invest in parenting support.

The UK Government, together with other partners, has committed to launching a Global Taskforce to stop violence in and through schools.

Tanzania has committed to introducing child protection desks in all 25,000 schools.

Spain has committed to enacting a new digital law to promote digital security.

Solomon Islands has pledged to raise the age of marriage from 15 to 18 – noting that early marriage is a significant risk factor for violence against adolescent girls.

Many countries have committed to strengthen national policies and/or develop specific plans to combat violence against children. All the promises

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/07-11-2024-countries-pledge-to-act-on-childhood-violence-affecting–some-1-billion-children The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos