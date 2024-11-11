The Cayman Islands are on alert after a major earthquake struck Cuba





This map shows the location of the earthquake that occurred Sunday morning off Cuba. -Photo: USGS

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Cuba at 11:49 a.m. Sunday, followed by aftershocks.

Based on the latest USGS data, at least three more earthquakes were recorded in the area of ​​the 6.8-magnitude quake during the day, with a magnitude of 4.0 to 4.6.

A series of earthquakes that struck the south and southwest of Cuba have raised concerns about possible aftershocks in the next 24 to 48 hours, a Cayman Islands Risk Management report said Sunday afternoon.

“Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) and 911 are monitoring the situation closely, and residents are advised to stay informed of official updates and notices,” she said.

After notifications on Sunday morning, it confirmed that “there is currently no threat to the Cayman Islands.”

Risk Management, while aware of recent seismic activity within the area, advises residents to be aware and remain prepared should our islands be affected.

She added: “A tsunami is a possible result of seismic activity, so it is important to remind residents of safety measures.”

Initial assessments of the damage caused by the major earthquake are now underway.

According to the US Geological Survey, the strong tremor was centered 24 miles south of the city of Bartolome Masso, in southeastern Cuba, at a depth of eight miles on Sunday morning.

This advice was issued by Cayman Islands Risk Management following the earthquakes that struck Cuba on Sunday morning.

Shortly after the 6.8 magnitude earthquake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert stating that although there was no significant tsunami threat, there was a very small possibility of a tsunami along the coasts closest to the epicenter.

It is likely that, with the coast of Jamaica less than 100 miles from the epicenter, any tsunami wave that may have generated had already arrived before the circular was issued by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, Jamaica's national disaster response organization. .

About 45 minutes after the 6.8-magnitude quake struck, she posted on social media that according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, “there is no tsunami threat.”

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, based in Hawaii, is responsible for issuing tsunami warnings for many areas, including most islands in the Caribbean Sea. It is the official source for tsunami warnings for Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

The sister islands are located about 188 miles from the epicenter, but no local warning was issued in the Cayman Islands.

According to comments on the X platform, formerly Twitter, the tremors were felt by residents of the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Haiti, and the United States.

Reuters reported that it spoke to several residents in the area, who reported that the earthquake was stronger than any earthquake in their lives, as homes and buildings shook violently.

Reuters said that some damage was reported in Belun, which is close to the epicenter of the earthquake.

With an earthquake this strong, some aftershocks are likely to occur in the immediate area along the eastern fault line over the next few days.

About an hour before the 6.8-magnitude quake struck, at 10:50 a.m., according to the USGS, 21.7 miles off Bartolomé Masso, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake was also recorded. Another, magnitude 4.6, was recorded at a depth of 9.5 miles, at 1:45 p.m.

Cuba was recently hit by Category 3 Hurricane Rafael, along with direct hits from other hurricanes earlier in the year. It also faced major problems with power generation.

