Florida residents reported feeling a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Cuba

Miami —

After successive blows from hurricanes and weeks of power outages due to a problem with the power grid system, eastern Cuba was rocked by an earthquake Sunday afternoon.

With an initial strength of 6.8, residents of Miami and other parts of South Florida reported feeling some impacts.

According to a report from the US Geological Survey, the epicenter of the quake was located about 25 miles south of Bartolome Masso, Cuba, the Associated Press reported.

Although there are no immediate reports of major damage or injuries in Cuba, the earthquake comes directly on the heels of devastating Hurricane Rafael, which struck the western part of the country last week. After strengthening in the Caribbean, the system moved over land as a major Category 3 storm, delivering tropical heavy rain and winds of more than 100 mph.

The strong winds caused the electricity grid to crash, something the country has been experiencing for weeks. The same thing happened when Category 1 Hurricane Oscar made landfall in Guantanamo Province, eastern Cuba, at the end of October.

Residents in Santiago, Cuba's second-largest city, said people poured into the streets and sat nervously in their doorways in the moments following the quake. Yolanda Tapio, 76, told the Associated Press that she felt at least two aftershocks after the quake.

“You had to see how everything was moving, the walls, everything,” she told the Associated Press.

According to NBC 6 in South Florida, the City of Miami says the Fire Department responded to multiple calls from residents of Brickell and downtown Miami, with many becoming frightened after feeling some shaking.

Dara Goldberg of the USGS told NBC 6 that this was “definitely an earthquake that was felt somewhere far away.”

Although many residents are concerned, the city of Miami said there is no cause for alarm.

