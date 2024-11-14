Urgent action is needed as global cases of diabetes have quadrupled in recent decades





The number of adults living with diabetes worldwide has exceeded 800 million, a more than fourfold increase since 1990. new data published in The Lancet on World Diabetes Day. The analysis, conducted by the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration (NCD-RisC) with support from the World Health Organization (WHO), highlights the scale of the diabetes epidemic and the urgent need for stronger global action to address both rising disease rates and the expanding treatment gap, particularly in low-income countries. and middle income (LMIC). “We have witnessed an alarming rise in diabetes over the past three decades, reflecting the rise of obesity, exacerbated by the impacts of junk food marketing, lack of physical activity and economic hardship,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros. Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “To bring the global diabetes epidemic under control, countries must urgently take action that supports healthy diet and physical activity and, most importantly, health systems that provide prevention, early detection and treatment.” The study reports that the global prevalence of diabetes in adults increased from 7% to 14% between 1990 and 2022. LMICs experienced the greatest increase, where diabetes rates have risen sharply while access to treatment remains persistently low. This trend has led to stark global disparities: in 2022, nearly 450 million adults aged 30 and over – about 59% of all adults with diabetes – remained untreated, 3.5 times the number of untreated people since 1990 . year. Ninety percent of these untreated adults live in LMICs. The study further reveals significant global differences in diabetes rates, with the prevalence of diabetes among adults aged 18 and over around 20% in the Southeast Asia and Eastern Mediterranean regions of the World Health Organization. These two regions, along with the African region, have the lowest rates of diabetes treatment coverage, with fewer than 4 in 10 adults with diabetes taking glucose-lowering medications for their diabetes. WHO's commitment to the global diabetes response Addressing the growing burden of diabetes, the WHO is also launching a new one global diabetes monitoring framework today today. This product represents a key step in the global response, providing comprehensive guidance to countries in measuring and evaluating diabetes prevention, care, outcomes and impacts. By monitoring key indicators such as glycemic control, hypertension and access to essential medicines, countries can improve targeted interventions and policy initiatives. This standardized approach enables countries to effectively prioritize resources, driving significant improvements in diabetes prevention and care. WHO Global agreement on diabeteslaunched in 2021, includes a vision to reduce the risk of diabetes and ensure that all people diagnosed with diabetes have access to equitable, comprehensive, affordable and quality treatment and care. The work carried out under the Agreement will also support the prevention of type 2 diabetes caused by obesity, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity. In addition, the same year the World Health Assembly adopted a resolution on diabetes calling on member countries to increase the priority of prevention, diagnosis and control of diabetes, as well as the prevention and management of risk factors such as obesity. In 2022, the WHO established five global diabetes coverage targets to be achieved by 2030. One of these targets is to ensure that 80% of people diagnosed with diabetes achieve good glycemic control. Today's announcement underscores the scope and urgency of action needed to advance efforts to close the gap. The coming year 2025 presents a significant opportunity to catalyze action against the alarming rise in diabetes worldwide with the Fourth United Nations General Assembly High-Level Meeting on the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) to be held in September. This meeting brings together heads of state and government to set a strong vision for the prevention and control of NCDs, including diabetes, through a collective commitment to address root causes and improve access to detection and treatment. Aligning efforts towards the 2030 and 2050 goals, this high-level meeting is a key moment to strengthen global health systems, including primary health care, and halt the rise of the diabetes epidemic. Notes for editors The study published today was conducted by the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration (NCD-RisC), a worldwide network of over 1,500 researchers and practitioners, in collaboration with the WHO. It is the first global analysis of trends in diabetes rates and treatment coverage based on data from more than 140 million people aged 18 years or older who were included in more than 1,000 studies covering populations in all countries. The study used an updated methodology for measuring the prevalence of diabetes in the population from previous studies to obtain a more accurate overview of the global diabetes epidemic.

