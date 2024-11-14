Coastline advance due to the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake





Normel, D. A mysterious seismic swarm led to the Japan earthquake. Science 383, 140 (2024).

Conroy, J. Japan earthquakes: The science behind deadly tremors. nature. 625, 228 (2024).

Schäfer, AM, Daniell, JE, Skapski, JU, Mohr, S. & Kunz, M. CEDIM Forensic Disaster Analysis Group (FDA): Noto Japan earthquake (January 2024). https://doi.org/10.5445/IR/1000166937 (2024).

Fujii, K. Preliminary analysis of the energy spectrum of the record during the 2024 Noto earthquake. https://doi.org/10.13140/RG.2.2.25595.08480 (2024).

Toda, S. & Stein, R. S. An intense seismic swarm interspersed with the magnitude 7.5 Japan shock. https://doi.org/10.32858/temblor.333 (2024).

Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). Information regarding the Noto Peninsula earthquake in 2024 (in Japanese); https://www.jma.go.jp/jma/press/2401/01a/kaisetsu202401011810.pdf. Accessed 5 May 2024.

Cato, A. Implications for fault valve behavior of direct aftershocks following the 2023 Mj6.5 earthquake beneath the Noto Peninsula, central Japan. Geophys. Accuracy. Lett. 51, e2023GL106444 (2024).

Fukushima, Y., Ozawa, T. & Hashimoto, M. Fault model for the 2007 Noto Hanto earthquake estimated from PALSAR radar interferometry and GPS data. Earth Planet Space 60, 99-104 (2008).

Hiramatsu, Y., Moriya, K., Kamiya, T., Kato, M. & Nishimura, T. Fault model of the 2007 Noto Hanto earthquake estimated from coseismic deformation obtained by coastal biota distribution and GPS Global GPS: Implications for modern tectonics in the northwestern Noto Peninsula. Earth Planet Space 60, 903-913 (2008).

Kurahashi, S., Masaki, K. & Irikura, K. Source model of the 2007 Noto-Hantō earthquake (mw 6.7) for estimating large-scale strong ground motion. Planet Earth Space 60, 89-94 (2008).

Tectonic Terrain Monitoring Group (Association of Japanese Geographers) for the Noto Peninsula earthquake in. Results of monitoring the tsunami inundation area due to the Noto Peninsula earthquake in 2024. Fourth report (in Japanese); (2024). http://disaster.ajg.or.jp/files/202401_Noto009.pdf. Accessed 30 January 2024.

Japan Geospatial Information Corporation (GSI). Data on the Noto Peninsula earthquake in 2024 (in Japanese). https://www.gsi.go.jp/BOUSAI/20240101_noto_earthquake.html. Accessed 30 January 2024.

Fujii, Y. & Satake, K. Slip distribution of the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake (MJMA 7.6) estimated from tsunami waveforms and GNSS data. Planet Earth Space 76, 44 (2024).

Heidarzadeh, M., Ishibe, T., Gusman, A. R. & Miyazaki, H. Field surveys of tsunami flow and damage in the January 2024 Mw 7.5 Noto (Sea of ​​Japan) tsunami earthquake. circumference. M. 307, 118140 (2024).

Yoshitaka, T. & Hosoi, J. Geological settings for landslides induced by the Noto Peninsula earthquake in 2024. In Seventh Report (in Japanese). https://www.gsj.jp/hazards/earthquake/noto2024/noto2024-07.html. Accessed 30 January 2024.

Doke, R. & Yasue, K. Shoreline changes associated with the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake based on comparison of SAR intensity images. Quadruple precision. 63, 2405 (2024).

Japan Geospatial Information Corporation (GSI). Data on heavy rainfall in Noto Peninsula in 2024 (in Japanese). https://www.gsi.go.jp/BOUSAI/R6_noto_heavyrain.html. Accessed 15 October 2024.

Geological Survey of Japan and National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology. Seamless digital geological map of Japan V2 1:200,000 (in Japanese). https://gbank.gsj.jp/seamless. Accessed 30 January 2024.

Nishimura, T., Hiramatsu, Y. & Ohta, Y. Transient transient deformation revealed by multi-GNSS analysis in the Noto Peninsula of central Japan. Science fiction. Rep. 13, 8381 (2023).

Amezawa, Y., Hiramatsu, Y., Miyakawa, A., Imanishi, K. & Otsubo, M. A long-duration earthquake swarm and intermittent earthquake at the northeastern tip of the Noto Peninsula, Japan. Geophys. Accuracy. Lett. 50, e2022GL102670 (2023).

Yoshida, K. et al. The migration of upwelling earthquake swarms in the northeastern Noto Peninsula of Japan began from a deep ring-shaped array: the possibility of fluid seepage from a hidden magma system. J. Geophys. Accuracy. Solid Earth 128, e2022JB026047 (2023).

Yoshida, K. et al. Updip fluid flow in the crust of northeastern Noto Peninsula, Japan, triggered the 2023 Mw 6.2 Suzu earthquake during swarm activity. Geophys. Accuracy. Lett. 50, e2023GL106023 (2023).

Wang, Q.Y. et al. Untangling the environmental and tectonic drivers of the Noto earthquake swarm in Japan. Science fiction. circumstance. 10, eado1469 (2024).

Geological Survey of Japan and National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (in Japanese). Active error data in Japan. https://gbank.gsj.jp/activefault/. Accessed 30 January 2024.

Westoby, M.J., Brasington, J., Glasser, N.F., Hambrey, M.J. & Reynolds, J.M. Structure-from-motion photogrammetry: an effective, low-cost tool for geoscience applications. Geomorphology 179, 300-314 (2012).

Fonstad, MA, Dietrich, JT, Courville, BC, Jensen, JL & Carbonneau, PE The topographic structure of motion: a new development in photogrammetry. Surfing the land. Brooke. land. 38, 421-430 (2013).

Tsunetaka, H., Mtibaa, S., Asano, S., Okamoto, T. & Kurokawa, U. Comparison of height and log dynamics in streams covered by conifer and broadleaf forests mapped using orthogonal images acquired by an unmanned aerial vehicle. prog. Planet Earth Science. 8, 1–16 (2021).

Tsunetaka, H., Hotta, N., Sakai, Y. & Wasklewicz, T. Effect of grain size distribution of debris flow sediments on fan formation processes. Surfing the land. Dynam. 10, 775-796 (2021).

Mori, N., Nakajo, S., Iwamura, S. & Shibutani, Y. Predicting Japanese beach decline due to climate change using a geodatabase. Coastal engineer c. 60, 239-246 (2018).

Ishiyama, T., Hirouchi, D., Matta, N., Tateishi, R. & Yasue, K. Coseismic coastal uplift associated with the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake (preliminary report 2) (in Japanese). https://www.eri.u-tokyo.ac.jp/news/20465/. Accessed 30 January 2024.

Tsujimoto, G., Matsuo, S. & Kim, S. Spatial characteristics of sediment grain size and beach face slope in a Japanese sandy beach and its evaluation. Japan. J.S.C.E. 79, 23-18134 (2023).

Nguyen, HQ & Takewaka, S. Shoreline changes along the northern Ibaraki coast after the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake. Remote Sensing 13, 1399 (2021).

Aagaard, T. Sediment supply to beaches: transshore sand transport on the lower beach. JGR Earth Surf. 119, 913-926 (2014).

Stephenson, WJ, Dickson, ME & Denys, PH New insights into the relative contributions of coastal and tectonic processes to the development of beach platforms following the Kaikoura earthquake. Surfing the land. Brooke. land. 42, 2214-2220 (2017).

Horton, SL, Stephenson, WJ & Dickson, ME Changes in beach platform wetting and drying cycles following the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake: implications for the evolution of primary marine terraces. Surfing the land. Brooke. land. 47, 2972–2988 (2022).

Yuan, R., Kennedy, D.M., Stephenson, W.J. & Finlayson, B.L. Multidecadal spatial pattern of erosion on sandstone beach platforms in southeastern Australia. Geomorphology 371, 107437 (2020).

Horton, SL, Dickson, ME & Stephenson, WJ Supratidal submergence on a primary marine terrace. Geomorphology 417, 108443 (2022).

Blanco-Chao, R., Pérez-Alberti, A., Trenhaile, A.S., Costa-Casais, M. & Valcarcel-Díaz, M. Shore platform abrasion in a periglacial environment, Galicia, northwestern Spain. Geomorphology 83, 136-151 (2007).

Sunamura, T. & Aoki, H. Shore Platform reduction on the Pacific coast of Japan: present, past and future – applications of a weathered-controlled erosion model and a long-term platform surface evolution model. Geomorphology 420, 108505 (2023).

Kobayashi, H., Yamaji, A. & Masuda, F. Miocene stratigraphy, sedimentary and tectonic environments of the Wajima area, Noto Peninsula, southern edge of the Sea of ​​Japan. J Geol. SOC. Japan 111, 286-299 (2005).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-79044-4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos