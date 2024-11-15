A 6.7 magnitude earthquake hits Papua Guinea – News





On Friday, November 15, stations of the UAE National Seismic Network affiliated with the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said that a 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck New Ireland in Papua Guinea.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake occurred off the east coast of the country. The US Geological Survey said the quake was at a depth of 51 kilometers (31.6 miles) and was located 123.2 kilometers from the nearest city of Kokopo.

Papua New Guinea's National Disaster Center said it was assessing the damage.

No tsunami warnings were issued following the earthquake.

Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which lies at the top of the seismic “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense tectonic activity that extends across Southeast Asia and across the Pacific Basin.

Although they rarely cause widespread damage in sparsely populated areas, they can trigger devastating landslides.

A 2.2-magnitude earthquake was also recorded on the Musandam coast at 03.28 am UAE time, according to the National Seismic Network. The tremor was not felt in the country and it had no effect.

Meanwhile, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday morning struck Pakistan's Islamabad and several areas in neighboring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Geo News reported.

Tremors of the earthquake could be felt in Mohmand, Shabqadar, Attock, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Buner and Abbottabad, according to the outlet.

These earthquakes are not felt in the UAE. However, there are instances where tremors can be felt from neighboring areas in the country even though the UAE is not located in a major earthquake zone. This is because the country is located near the Zagros Mountain Range, one of the most active seismic areas in the world.

