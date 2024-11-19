A small earthquake was felt in central Massachusetts





LUNENBURG – A small earthquake was recorded in central Massachusetts Monday afternoon.

Professor John Ebel, a senior researcher at Boston College's Weston Observatory, told WBZ-TV that the quake's epicenter was in Lunenburg. He said that the earthquake occurred at 1:04 p.m. and had a magnitude of 1.5.

The earthquake was felt in neighboring towns

People on social media also reported feeling shaking in surrounding towns.

“I felt it here in Townsend,” one person wrote on Facebook.

Earthquakes below magnitude 2.0 are often not felt by people.

This wasn't the only small earthquake recorded in New England on Monday. A few hours ago, a 1.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in North Stamford, Connecticut, according to the US Geological Survey.

The last time people felt widespread seismic activity in Massachusetts was in April, when a 4.8-magnitude quake centered in New Jersey reverberated throughout New England. Epple said earthquakes of this size tend to occur in the Northeast every 20 years.

Earthquake safety tips

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, Massachusetts is located in a moderate seismic zone. This means that earthquakes in the area generally cause minor or mild damage, but larger earthquakes are possible.

The agency recommends preparing a family emergency plan and identifying a safe place to take shelter, such as a sturdy piece of furniture, during an earthquake.

Other tips include making sure bookcases and shelves are properly attached to the walls, and knowing how to turn off electricity, gas and water in case of an emergency.

Neil Reilly

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neil is a graduate of Boston University.

