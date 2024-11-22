The second earthquake in a week shakes Connecticut





Epicenters are indicated by dots within concentric colored circles. The previous earthquake has a yellow dot while the last earthquake has an orange dot. Image: USGS

According to the USGS, Connecticut has been hit by two earthquakes in the past seven days. The first attack occurred Monday at 11:55 a.m. near North Stamford. This earthquake was recorded as a magnitude 1.3 event and was responsible for 23 people submitting shaking reports to the USGS via the “Did you feel it?” Online reporting tool. The second attack occurred at 7:33 pm yesterday in the central part of the state near Modus, located in the center of the state halfway between Waterbury and Norwich. This second earthquake was stronger. According to the USGS, it was recorded as a magnitude 2.3 event and generated more than 120 reports to the USGS of people feeling the resulting shaking. The first earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km, while the second earthquake occurred at a depth of 2.5 km.

The Northeast is no stranger to earthquakes. This map shows the epicenter of every earthquake from 1975 to 2017. Image: NESEC

While shaking was reported from both, no damage or injuries were reported.

The most recent and powerful earthquake occurred in an area known for its “mood noise.” The area has a history of seismic activity, and because of the geology there, even minor earthquakes produce loud booms, rumbles, and/or mysterious sounds.

Reports of these “mood noises” go back centuries. The Native Americans called the area Machimoodus, which means “place of bad noise.” They attributed the sounds to evil spirits and gods. Years later, English colonists later linked these noises to witches or the devil.

Connecticut is no stranger to earthquakes. Earlier in March, three earthquakes struck on the same day. These earthquakes, which occurred in the eastern part of the state, caused many earthquake reports but no damage.

But devastating earthquakes occur from time to time in the state. The most powerful earthquake ever recorded occurred on May 16, 1791. Estimated to have been 4.4 to 5.0 magnitude, it destroyed chimneys and stone walls, opened house doors, and created a fissure in the ground several yards long. This seismic event was two earthquakes in rapid succession followed by dozens of mild aftershocks.

