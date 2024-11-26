Uncategorized
Far-right candidate has taken the lead in the Romanian presidential election | BBC News
A far-right, pro-Russian candidate has taken a surprise turn with more than 99% of the vote counted in the first round of Romania's presidential election, with ultranationalist Calin Georgescu on 23%, followed by centre-right Savco candidate Elena Lasconi. Romanian Union and populist Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, the pre-election favorite. The strong showing of Georgescu, who has no party and campaigned heavily on the social media platform TikTok, was the biggest surprise of the election. The latest count suggests Lasconi is ahead of Ciolacu by around 2,000 votes and will face Georgescu in the final presidential run-off on December 8. Subscribe here: http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
For more news, analysis and features visit: www.bbc.com/news #Romania #BBCNews
