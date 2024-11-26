A 6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes central Japan, but no tsunami warning has been issued





This image from the Japan Meteorological Agency website shows the seismic intensity of the earthquake that occurred at approximately 10:47 pm on November 26, 2024.

TOKYO (Kyodo) – A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Ishikawa and other central Japan prefectures on Tuesday, but no tsunami warning was issued, the meteorological agency said.

The quake, which occurred at 10:47 p.m., measured less than 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale of 7 in Wajima and Shika, both on the Noto Peninsula, an area in Ishikawa Prefecture where recovery efforts are continuing following a devastating earthquake on New Year's Day. . The Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency initially said the quake's magnitude was 6.4, but later revised it higher. The estimated depth of concentration off the western coast of the province has also been corrected to 7 km from the 10 km previously issued.

The prefectural government said a woman in her 70s in Tsubata was injured in the quake.

In the peninsula city of Suzu, Keiko Sakamoto, 72, the operator of a local Japanese-style dining bar, said the tremor made her worry that an old house nearby that was badly damaged in the quake might collapse. The New Year's earthquake is scheduled to be demolished. The strength of Tuesday's earthquake reached 4 on the Japanese intensity scale in Suzu.

JR West said bullet trains between Toyama and Kanazawa on the Hokuriku Shinkansen Line were halted due to the quake.

No malfunctions have been reported at the Shika Nuclear Power Plant in Ishikawa, according to Hokuriku Electric Power Company.

The meteorological agency said that during the earthquake, tremors with a seismic magnitude of 1 or higher were observed across a wide area from northeastern to western Japan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20241126/p2g/00m/0na/038000c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos