Lake Greenwood is commemorating the year 2024 with a centennial time capsule





As Greenwood Lake celebrates its 100th anniversary, some residents are trying to figure out how to tell people in the future about what happened this year in the village, especially the recent wildfires.

The concept is a popular one — a time capsule — but the challenge is different this year than it was in 1974 when village leaders buried the previous 50-year time capsule.

Business owner Warren Congdon showed News 12 the latest news releases from the local Centennial Committee, which were distributed throughout the village.

The news bulletins, more dense and dense in content than most newspapers, recounted the village's 100-year history.

They also promoted centenary celebrations throughout the year.

These include closing next month a new 50-year time capsule that will be opened in 2074 when the village turns 150 years old.

Until Nov. 9, the committee was planning to brief the usual items that might go into a time capsule such as newspaper clippings and utility bills, “but since we had this huge forest fire, I thought this would be something we should do,” Congdon said. 'I would love to be included, it was a very nice experience.'

Several residents told News 12 on Wednesday they would like the capsule to include items that show people in the future how hard firefighters worked to prevent the November wildfires from destroying homes east of the lake.

“I hope there is something more symbolic,” said resident Honey Glabach.

“Their gloves or the mask they were using was burned,” resident Melissa Taveras suggested. “They could use that.”

There will be a special package of items in the capsule to tell the story of the wildfires, but there are many other notable events that future residents should know about, said Nancy Clifford, co-chair of the Centennial Commission.

“Obviously we've added things, like things that happened in the village, like the mayor resigning. We've had mini explosions. We've had an earthquake, you know? 2024 was some kind of year,” Clifford said by phone on Wednesday. “.

The committee has just opened the time capsule that was buried in 1974. Cassette tapes and video reels have been destroyed by water and mud.

To avoid similar damage this time, the committee plans to seal the new capsule, the filing cabinet, and store it in the basement of the village library until it opens in 2074.

The committee is accepting applications for the time capsule until December 15, and it will be sealed at a ceremony on December 29.

News 12 is providing hard copies of wildfire photos shared by viewers, as well as a flash drive holding news stories about the fire to be stored in the pod.

