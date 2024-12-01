A mild earthquake hits the state of Assam, the eleventh earthquake in the northeast of the country in 34 days





GUWAHATI: A mild earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale struck Karbi Anglong district in Assam early Saturday, officials said.

Disaster management officials said the mild earthquake was felt by residents of Karbi Anglong and its adjoining areas in the early hours of Saturday.

According to officials, there were no reports of loss of life or damage to property.

Data from the National Seismological Center said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 25 kilometers from the surface.

Saturday's earthquake in Assam is the 11th such earthquake to hit various states in the mountainous northeastern region in about a month (34 days).

On November 28, another mild earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Kiphir district in Nagaland and occurred at a depth of 65 kilometers from the surface.

On November 27, another earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Hili Noni district of Manipur and occurred at a depth of 20 kilometers from the surface.

On November 25, a moderate-intensity earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck the northern region of Tripura, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometers from the surface.

On November 24, an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale struck Barpeta district in Assam and occurred at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

On the night of November 23, a 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck the mountainous Dima Hasao region of Assam and neighboring areas, with no casualties or property damage reported.

On November 22, a mild earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Bishnupur district in Manipur and neighboring areas without any damage or casualties reported.

According to data from the National Center for Statistics, the depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers from the Earth’s surface.

On November 21, residents of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh and neighboring areas felt an earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometers from the Earth's surface and did not result in loss of life or damage to property.

On November 12, a mild earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale struck the city of Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim, and its surrounding areas in the Himalayan state.

On the same day (November 12), a 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck the mountainous Karbi Anglong region of Assam, hitting at a depth of 20 km from the surface.

On October 28, another mild earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, struck Kamli district and neighboring areas in Arunachal Pradesh. Its depth was 10 km.

According to data from the National Center for Statistics, more than one earthquake strikes the northeastern state of the country every week, and most of the tremors have a magnitude of 3 to 4 on the Richter scale.

Successive earthquakes, mostly mild to moderate, in the north-eastern hilly states, especially in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have alarmed the authorities, forcing public and private construction companies to build earthquake-resistant structures.

Seismologists consider the northeastern mountainous region to be the sixth most earthquake-prone region in the world.

In 1950, an 8.7-magnitude earthquake changed the course of the mighty Brahmaputra River, which runs through the bustling city of Guwahati, the northeastern region's main commercial center.

