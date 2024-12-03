Scientists plan to predict earthquakes and volcanic eruptions by tracking g







After deciding to end cooperation with Russia due to logistical challenges following the invasion of Ukraine, scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Animal Behavior led by Martin Wikelski are set to launch their own satellites as part of the Icarus monitoring project. Animal behavior from space, according to The Guardian. “After the invasion of Ukraine we decided to stop this cooperation,” Wikelski said, which led to the necessity of building a new satellite from scratch for the Icarus project.

The Icarus CubeSat, expected to launch in 2025, will enable the team to begin studying animal movements on a global scale. “We hope to launch a fleet of about six satellites and create a global monitoring network that will not only provide details about wildlife movements and animal health across the planet, but will also reveal how creatures react to natural phenomena such as earthquakes,” Wikelski said. CNN Greece. Researchers have enrolled thousands of animals in a program that uses microscopic transmitters attached to mammals, birds and insects to monitor their movements from a space satellite, according to The Guardian.

The Icarus program was made possible by a revolution in tagging technology, which includes tiny digital transmitters that use small lithium batteries and cheap and plentiful miniature GPS devices that allow the creation of tags weighing just a few grams, as The Guardian reported. “This will provide us with a huge amount of data about how animals behave,” Wikelski added.

Understanding how organisms react to geological changes is one area of ​​interest in the tagging technology revolution. The main idea of ​​the program is to explore the ability of animals to predict natural events, such as earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, while also studying their responses to impending natural events. Previous studies indicated that animals may have the ability to predict natural disasters. For example, in experiments conducted in Sicily on the slopes of Mount Etna, sensors showed that goats became stressed before an eruption and refused to move to higher pastures where they could happily go under normal conditions. “We found that goat behavior is very good at predicting large volcanic eruptions,” Wikelski said.

Additionally, in the mountains of Abruzzo in Italy, dogs and other animals have shown the ability to predict seven out of eight major earthquakes over a twelve-year period. The researchers monitored dogs, sheep and other farm animals in the area and found similar predictive behaviors, according to The Guardian. Observing strange animal behavior before natural disasters has been known for centuries. The Guardian cites Thucydides' accounts of mice and dogs abandoning Helles in 373 BC, before the earthquake.

The planned satellite launch was reported by The Guardian, The Independent and CNN, among other media outlets.

This article was written in collaboration with AI company Alchemiq

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/science/science-around-the-world/article-831721 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos