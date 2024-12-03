Earthquakes have claimed the lives of 150,000 people in Türkiye since 1900





A recent study conducted by a Turkish professor revealed that nearly 150,000 people have died in earthquakes that have struck Türkiye since 1900.

Professor Mehmet Ali Kaya, head of the Natural Disaster Research Center of Trakya University, highlighted the catastrophic toll of earthquakes during a presentation at the Balkan Convention Center on Tuesday.

Kaya said: “Türkiye is a country prone to earthquakes, and they are among the deadliest natural disasters in terms of human and economic losses.”

According to Kaya, 28 earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 7.0 have struck Türkiye since 1900, causing major devastation.

He and a doctoral student analyzed data from an international database to assess the human and material losses resulting from these events. “Since 1900, we have lost nearly 150,000 people due to earthquakes. During the Republic era, from 1923 onwards, 136,000 people lost their lives due to these disasters,” Kaya explained.

He added that major earthquakes, with a magnitude exceeding 7.0, occur approximately every four to five years in the country. The economic losses of these disasters are estimated at about $250 billion. Kaya pointed out that earthquakes have accounted for 28% of natural disasters in Türkiye since 1923, but they are responsible for 95% of the total human and economic losses.

“This underscores why we must talk about earthquakes on a large scale and take strong preventive measures,” he said.

Kaya also warned of the potential impact of earthquakes outside Türkiye's borders on the border city of Edirne. The area is vulnerable to seismic activity in neighboring Bulgaria and Greece.

“As a center, we are studying the possible effects of Balkan earthquakes on Edirne and the Thrace region. Fault lines in the Balkans are no less important than those inside Türkiye,” Kaya said.

He noted that the aerial distance from Edirne to seismic areas in Bulgaria is similar to its distance from Sarköy, an area in northwestern Türkiye affected by fault lines. “This proximity means we are vulnerable to earthquakes that originate in those areas as well,” he added.

Türkiye is one of the most seismically active regions in the world due to its location at the intersection of several major tectonic plates, including the Eurasian, African, and Arabian plates. This geographic location makes it highly vulnerable to earthquakes, which has led to an increased focus on earthquake preparedness and risk mitigation in recent years.

On February 6, 2023, the Kahramanmaraş earthquakes served as a stark reminder of the catastrophic potential of seismic events, leaving devastating losses in their wake.

Daily Sabah Newsletter

Stay informed about what is happening in Türkiye, its region and the world.

Sign me up

You can unsubscribe at any time. By registering you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/turkiye/earthquakes-claim-150000-lives-in-turkiye-since-1900/news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos