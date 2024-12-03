You and the law Understanding Earthquake Insurance – Times Standard





In 2024, more areas in the United States will experience earthquakes, causing some homeowners to confront what Alaskans and Californians live and fear: earthquake damage to their homes.

“Having had their homeowners' insurance claims denied and seeing themselves as victims of insurance bad faith, they were surprised to learn that was not the case,” says Los Angeles attorney — and friend of this column — Shant Karnikian. “So, our company and many others across the country want to educate the public about the importance of considering purchasing earthquake insurance.”

Karnikian is Managing Partner at Kabateck LLP – one of the most successful mass catastrophe, personal injury, bad faith and claims law firms. They asked me, along with Associate Attorney Annie Martin McDonough, to help spread this important message.

“The sudden increase in earthquake activity this year underscores the risks inherent in living in seismically active or oil and gas producing regions, and highlights the importance of earthquake preparedness,” Martin McDonough points out.

We discussed what earthquake insurance covers — and, more importantly, what it doesn't. Martin McDonough: It's a common misconception that homeowners insurance covers all natural disasters, including earthquakes.

Standard homeowners insurance policies do not cover earthquake damage. A separate earthquake insurance policy is required to protect against the financial impact of earthquake-related losses.

Karnikian: Homeowners insurance typically covers events such as fire, theft, and certain types of water damage but not earthquakes, as most policies explicitly exclude coverage for damage caused by ground movement.

Insurers avoid covering earthquake damage in standard policies because of the risk of widespread financial losses. If they had to cover earthquake risks under standard insurance policies, this would likely result in much higher premiums for all policyholders.

Alternatively, homeowners have the option of purchasing separate earthquake insurance policies.

Martin McDonough: Earthquake insurance covers losses caused by the ground shaking, shifting and cracking, including:

1. Housing: Protects the structural components of your home, such as the walls, roof, and foundation. Depending on the terms of the policy, dwelling coverage also extends to accessory structures, such as garages or decks.

2. Personal property: This includes property inside the home, furniture, electronics, and personal property that may be damaged or destroyed. Some policies provide specific limits for certain categories of property, so high-value items such as jewelry, art or collectibles may have sublimits or need additional coverage.

3. Doesn't cover everything: It typically doesn't cover damage to landscaping, vehicles, or outdoor structures, or damage caused by pre-existing structural issues.

Karnikian: Loss of Use/Additional Living Expenses (ALE) is a big benefit of the policy. If the home is uninhabitable: Temporary living expenses, such as hotel bills or rental costs, may be fixed during repairs. Usually, it has a specific limit and time frame, hence it is important to know how long this support will last.

Martin McDonough: Premiums, deductibles and policy limits can be a significant financial investment. Always weigh its cost against the cost of repairing or replacing the home and its belongings.

Premiums vary widely

Depending on a home's proximity to known fault lines or oil and gas production areas, homeowners face higher premiums due to the increased potential for earthquake damage. Older homes, especially those not subject to retrofitting, may face higher premiums due to a higher potential for damage.

Deductibles aren't like regular homeowners insurance:

Earthquake insurance deductibles differ from the fixed amount in a standard homeowners policy and range from 10% to 25% of the insured value of the home. This means that in the event of a claim, policyholders will pay a significant portion of the repair costs themselves.

Karnikian: Be proactive. document! Take photos and videos before you need them. To support future homeowners or earthquake insurance claims, create a comprehensive home inventory that includes the following:

1. Collectibles with descriptions and photos.

2. Purchase prices, receipts, warranty booklets, and anything that facilitates proof of losses. Keeping this inventory up to date also ensures that policyholders have an accurate record of their holdings.

3. Photograph and document the condition of the home by creating a detailed video of the physical structure, contents of cabinets, drawers, and everything else.

Review and Understand the Policy: Learn about the terms and coverage details for both homeowners and earthquake insurance policies. This will help you understand what is required to prove your loss and avoid surprises during the claim process.

Have you performed retrofits and seismic upgrades?

Many earthquake insurance policies offer lower premiums or the ability to pay higher amounts for homes that have been retrofitted to withstand earthquakes. If the homeowner makes these upgrades, it is important to save all receipts, permits and certifications related to the work.

Back up all your photos, videos, receipts and documents physically and digitally to the cloud and a safe deposit box at a financial institution.

Earthquake insurance is a critical component of preparedness. Understanding the scope of coverage, policy limits, and deductibles can prevent financial devastation in the wake of a seismic event.

At the conclusion of our interview, both attorneys emphasized the importance of meeting with your insurance agent or broker and analyzing whether earthquake insurance is something you can afford and really need.

Dennis Beaver practices law in Bakersfield and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which can be faxed to 661-323-7993, or emailed to [email protected]. And be sure to visit dennisbeaver.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.times-standard.com/2024/12/03/you-and-the-law-understanding-earthquake-insurance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos