5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Warangal, Kottagudem, Khammam Telangana today





The tremors were felt in BHEL, RC Puram and Sangareddy towns of Hyderabad. No losses of life or property were reported

Updated on – December 4, 2024, 09:07 AM









Mulugu/Kothagodem: An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter in Mulugu at a depth of 40 km, occurred for a few seconds on Wednesday at 7.27 am.

The quake, with varying strength, was felt in Warangal, Kottagudem, Bhadrachalam, Khammam and other areas from 7.27 am to 7.30 am. The National Seismological Center reviewed the incident and published it on its website.

People panicked and fled their homes in many places. The incident became a topic of early morning discussion for many across the board. No losses of life or property were reported.

Meanwhile, mild tremors were felt at BHEL, RC Puram, Sangareddy city and various parts of Sangareddy district at 7.30 am. Citizens noticed that everything in their homes and stores was shaking for a few seconds. But no damage has been reported so far in these areas.

P Vivek Chari, an IIT employee who lives in MRF Colony in Sangareddy town, said they experienced tremors for a few seconds. Siddipet and Hassanabad areas also witnessed earthquakes during the same time.

Several areas of erstwhile Karimnagar district also witnessed earthquakes on Wednesday morning for about 5 seconds from 7.25 am to 7.30 am. Many people fled their homes and stood on the roads for a while. Peddapalli, Manthani, Sultanabad, Hassanabad, Udela, Kamalakpur, Godavarikhani, Ramagiri, Chigurumamidi and other places also reported tremors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://telanganatoday.com/telangana-5-3-magnitude-earthquake-hits-warangal-kothagudem-khammam The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos