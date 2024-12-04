After Telangana earthquake, tremors were felt in Nagpur, Gadchiroli in Maharashtra and other places | Latest India News





Telangana earthquake: Tremors were felt in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts after a Mulugu earthquake struck in neighboring Telangana on Wednesday morning, news agency PTI reported.

The tremors were felt in Nagpur, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Mologo at 7.27 a.m., according to the National Center for Seismology. Mild tremors were felt in Nagpur, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) sources and local residents.

Gadchiroli district, very close to Telangana, also witnessed mild shocks.

A district administration official said that the tremors occurred in Chandrapur in parts of the city, Balarpur and other areas near the Telangana border.

Chandrapur Collector Vinay Gowda urged residents to remain calm but vigilant, advising them to move to open places in case tremors occur again. IMD officials said that mild tremors are usually felt 200 to 300 km away from the epicenter.

Telangana earthquake: 'strongest ever'

The earthquake sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with users describing it as one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in Telangana.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

“For the first time in 20 years, one of the strongest earthquakes occurred in Telangana and its epicenter was a 5.3 magnitude earthquake in Mulugu. The tremors were felt by the entire Telangana including Hyderabad. “Once again, an earthquake occurred in the Godavari river bed, but it was very strong,” he wrote. One of the users on the X website.

“We felt an earthquake moments ago in #Hanamkonda, #Warangal,” another user shared, noting that the tremor lasted about three seconds and “was very intense.”

Telangana is part of Seismic Zone II, an area of ​​low seismic activity. India is divided into four seismic zones: Zone II (low intensity), Zone III (moderate intensity), Zone IV (extreme intensity), and Zone V (extreme intensity).

Nearly 11% of India lies in Zone V, about 18% in Zone IV, nearly 30% in Zone III, and the rest in Zone II. Overall, about 59% of India's land area, which includes all states and union territories, is vulnerable to earthquakes of varying degrees of intensity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/telangana-earthquake-tremors-felt-in-maharashtra-nagpur-gadchiroli-and-other-places-101733286370338.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos