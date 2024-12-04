Telangana earthquake causes panic in Nagpur: Strong tremors felt across the city | Nagpur News





Strong tremors were felt in Nagpur after a 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred in Mulugu, Telangana. Citizens reported the structures shaking, but the Nagpur district collector confirmed that there was no serious damage. NAGPUR: Strong tremors were felt early on Wednesday morning in Nagpur following an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale in Mulugu, Telangana, about 300 km from here, at 7:27 am, the National Center for Seismology informed. Nagpur has been classified as a safe zone under Seismic Zone II. Nagpur district collector Vipin Itankar told TOI that there was no need to panic and nothing major had been reported in the district. “We are monitoring the situation,” he said. Citizens from various parts of the country felt the earthquakes and noticed objects and structures shaking in their surroundings after the earthquake occurred in the neighboring state. Panicked villagers in nearby rural areas ran out of their homes after noticing the aftershocks. Social media was abuzz with news of the earthquake and aroused a lot of curiosity. “I felt something shaking in the apartment and the entire building,” a government doctor from Jaribatka said. Residents of Civil Lines, Mankapur, Jaffar Nagar, as well as Kamptee, also posted on social media groups about their experience with the tremors. The Geological Survey of India (GSI), Central Region, Nagpur, has conducted a comprehensive preliminary study of the Nagpur region. In June 2024 after a series of low-intensity earthquakes in May. The strength of the earthquakes reached less than 3 on the Richter scale in Nagpur, which is classified as a safe area within the second seismic zone. Officials said there were no official Richter scale recordings available of the morning event in Nagpur, and the epicenter was Mulugu. The last time an earthquake struck the region was in October when a 2.6-magnitude quake was reported in Seoni, about 120 km from Nagpur. Before that, Melghat city in Amravati district suffered a 4.2 magnitude earthquake on September 30. In recent years, locust swarms have become more active in the area and have struck several places in and around Nagpur. A study by the Geological Survey of India is currently underway to find the reasons for the increase in earthquakes in the region. As part of preparing for such scenarios, all civil structures must be earthquake safe, which can be achieved by following the guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (BIS Code: IS 1893 (Part 1): 2002) for construction of future civil structures in these areas,” GSI mentioned in its report to the Nagpur district administration recently.

