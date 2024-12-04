Telangana hit by second biggest earthquake in 55 years: Why tremors are rare here





Residents of Telangana's Mulugu district woke up to an unusual tremor in the morning – an earthquake. This was the second largest earthquake to hit Telangana in the last 55 years.

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Mulugu, Telangana, at around 7:27 am at a depth of 40 km on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology. Mologo is located about 200 km from the state capital.

The earthquake was felt in several places across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as well as in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. The epicenter of the earthquake was located downstream of the Godavari river near Mulugu. This illustration shows the epicenter of the 5.3 magnitude earthquake that occurred in Mulugu, Telangana, on Wednesday. (PTI)

Why are earthquakes rare here?

Retired scientist Purnachandra Rao of the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) said earthquakes with a magnitude of more than five rarely hit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He noted that a 5.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the temple town of Bhadrachalam in 1969, although smaller earthquakes have been reported since then.

“We have to know that people felt the tremors slightly. Maybe they felt them very mildly. Hyderabad is not an earthquake-prone area…it is not severe…”, said Dr Prakash Kumar, Director, CSIR-NGRI.

#Watch | Hyderabad, Telangana: “We have to know that people felt the tremors mildly,” says Dr. Prakash Kumar, Director, CSIR-NGRI. “Maybe they felt them very mildly. Hyderabad is not an earthquake-prone area…it is not severe…” https://t.co/d5uFCJFm0z pic.twitter.com/ofnpQLnfU3 – ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024

A total of 59% of India's land area is vulnerable to earthquakes of varying degrees. According to the country's seismic zone map, the Earth is classified into four seismic zones: Zone II, Zone III, Zone IV, and Zone V.

Zone V is the most seismically active zone, while Zone II is the least. Approximately 11% of the country's area lies within Region V, 18% in Region IV, 30% in Region III, and the remaining area in Region II.

According to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seismic zone map, Telangana falls under Zone II.

The seismic zones of the entire country are classified based on the empirical seismic attenuation law, which is related to the maximum reliable earthquake source zone located close to the area under study. This classification is also supported by historical earthquakes and earthquake-induced ground movements observed in different parts of the country. The Bureau of Indian Standards analyzed this data to prepare a map of probabilistic seismic hazard zones in India.

More about the earthquake

Purnachandra Rao said that following the 5.3 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, which was attributed to the Godavari fault zone, aftershocks are likely for a few days, but there is no need to panic. A fault zone is a surface where two masses of earth suddenly slide past each other, causing an earthquake.

The place below the Earth's surface where an earthquake begins is called the epicenter, and the location directly above it on the Earth's surface is called the epicenter.

Several residents of Warangal, near Mulugu, reported feeling a short but unusual tremor around 7:30 am. Ceiling fans started swinging, and things fell out of cupboards.

Video | #Earthquakes captured by cameras in the city of Khammam. A 5.3 magnitude earthquake with its epicenter struck Mulugu in Telangana state on Wednesday morning.

(Source: Third party) pic.twitter.com/MzyW3AMUph — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 4, 2024

D Srinajesh, retired chief scientist of NGRI, said that Wednesday's earthquake was a reminder for both the Telugu states. He recommended that municipalities in both states ensure that buildings are constructed to withstand potential earthquakes specific to the seismic zone.

ðŸšèBreaking News ðŸšèEarthquake shakes Mulugu, Telangana; Its magnitude was measured at 5.3 on the Richter scale…#Photos of the earthquake ðŸ”ÄðŸ’‡ pic.twitter.com/mEsXNbD58e — ðŸTM (@Sooraj35_) December 4

Dr. urged. Srinajesh urged the disaster management authorities of both states to take necessary steps to ensure that the structures meet the design criteria for their respective seismic zones.

Video | A 5.3 magnitude earthquake with its epicenter struck Mulugu in Telangana state on Wednesday morning. Tremors were reported at several places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Pictures from Vijayawada.

(Source: Third party) #Telangana #earthquake pic.twitter.com/8r34SlkL0G – Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 4, 2024

Srinjesh stressed the importance of earthquake safety to reduce loss of life and damage to property. He pointed out that geophysical hazards, such as earthquakes and landslides, have killed between 30 to 40 thousand people in India since 1982.

He pointed out that the Killari earthquake in 1993 caused a huge loss of life because the buildings were not designed to withstand such an event, while a similar strong earthquake in San Francisco, California, claimed the lives of only 24 people due to earthquake-resistant buildings.

Published by:

Anupriya Thakur

Published on:

December 4, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/information/story/south-india-news-telangana-mulugu-earthquake-second-largest-andhra-pradesh-tremors-rare-causes-2644844-2024-12-04 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos