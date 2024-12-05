Rare 5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Telangana; Tremors were felt in Andhra and Maharashtra





Wednesday, December 4: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Mulugu district in Telangana early Wednesday morning, sparking panic among residents and prompting authorities to issue safety warnings. The quake occurred at 7:27 a.m., according to the National Seismology Center.

The earthquake, whose epicenter was near Madaram in Mologo, was recorded at a depth of 40 kilometres. Tremors were reported across Telangana, including Hyderabad, and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, with areas like Nagpur, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur receiving mild shocks.

CSIR-NGRI Director and Chief Seismologist Prakash Kumar attributed the earthquake to activity in the Godavari fault zone, an area with a history of seismic events. He added that the Mulugu area had witnessed seismic activity before, but earthquakes of this size were rare. A similar event occurred in April 2020, when a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck north of Ramagundam.

Immediate effect

While no injuries or major structural damage were reported, the tremors caused widespread concern, as residents evacuated buildings and rushed into open spaces.

CCTV footage from Bhadrachalam and Mulugu captured shaking lasting between 6 and 10 seconds, adding to fears.

In the state of Maharashtra, residents felt light tremors in the areas of Nagpur, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur, which are areas close to the Telangana border. Local residents and Indian Meteorological Department sources confirmed mild tremors. District officials in Chandrapur reported tremors in parts of Balarpur and other areas near the Telangana border.

Chandrapur Collector Vinay Gowda urged residents to remain calm and vigilant, advising them to move to open spaces outside buildings in case similar tremors occur again. According to IMD officials, mild tremors usually occur within 200 to 300 km of the epicenter. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and have urged residents to remain alert and follow safety protocols during aftershocks or similar events.

