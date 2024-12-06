A tsunami warning has been canceled after an earthquake off the coast of Northern California, and there is no threat to British Columbia





A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck a sparsely populated area on the Northern California coast on Thursday, prompting coastal towns to evacuate low-lying areas amid a tsunami warning that was later canceled.

British Columbia emergency information says there is “no tsunami threat in British Columbia.”

No deaths or injuries were reported. There were no reports of major damage, although authorities said they needed time to check the affected area.

The US National Weather Service said the tsunami warning that extended along 800 kilometers of the coast of California and Oregon was canceled about 90 minutes after the quake struck at 10:44 a.m. Pacific time (1:44 p.m. Eastern time).

A San Francisco surf rescue team evacuated surfers from Ocean Beach in the event of a potential tsunami on Thursday following the earthquake. About 4.7 million residents of California and Oregon were under a tsunami warning before it was later cancelled. (Benjamin Fanjoy/San Francisco Chronicle/Associated Press)Earthquake leaves chaos, but no casualties reported

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake, which occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, was centered about 63 kilometers west of the town of Ferndale, California, a sparsely populated area on the state's northern coast.

In the town of Ferndale, which has a population of about 1,400, residents and business owners were cleaning up broken crockery and goods after the quake.

“It was a big earthquake, you had to evacuate the building as quickly as you could,” said Troy Land, a member of the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department, who also owns a hardware store. Logs and paint cans fell on the store, he said. floor.

Watch | Aftershocks are likely to be smaller, seismologist says:

Smaller aftershocks are expected after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Northern California

“It was a strong earthquake. Our building shook. We're fine, but I have a mess to clean up now,” said Julie Kretzer, owner of Golden Gate Mercantile, which is filled with food, merchandise and souvenirs. It is one of the famous tourist attractions in Ferndale.

The National Weather Service said that about 4.7 million residents of California and Oregon were under a tsunami warning before it was cancelled.

Earthquake 'reminder' for BC: Seismologist

John Cassidy, a seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, said the quake provided an “important reminder” to everyone living along the Pacific Coast from California to British Columbia about the potential for a devastating earthquake and tsunami to hit the region and the importance of preparing for such an earthquake. When a more damaging earthquake occurs.

“The same types of earthquakes have happened here in the past and will happen again in the future,” he said in an interview with CBC All Points West host Katherine Marlowe.

Watch | Waiting for the 'big one' in British Columbia:

When the “big one” hits, what happens underneath Vancouver?

We've all been told to prepare for the “Big Quake” – a massive earthquake expected to bring devastation to the Lower Mainland. While the damage will be severe, not every part of the region will be hit the same way. Darius Mahdavi went out with some researchers who are creating detailed maps that identify risks at a more granular level.

He said a 7.0 magnitude earthquake is relatively rare, with between 15 and 20 earthquakes of that size recorded worldwide each year.

Cassidy said the Pacific Northwest avoided major damage and a tsunami because the quake was not a “subduction earthquake” that occurs when tectonic plates collide and slide under each other.

Instead, he added, the quake caused a “horizontal slide,” which “doesn't normally cause large tsunamis, which is a good thing.”

He also noted that a 7.0 magnitude earthquake is at the “lowest threshold” of that which would cause a tsunami across the Pacific Ocean.

However, he said that aftershocks could be expected over the next few days, and that researchers will closely analyze both the quake and its aftermath to help prepare for future events.

listen | A seismologist explains the lessons we should learn from the earthquake:

All Points West4:41 An earthquake strikes off the coast of California

John Cassidy of Natural Resources Canada discusses the consequences and lessons learned from the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck the California coast on December 5. California provides assistance to affected areas

No injuries or major structural damage were reported, although some stores lost merchandise from shelves, said Talia Flores, North Ferndale Fire Marshal in Eureka, a coastal community in Humboldt County.

The Berkeley Police Department issued an evacuation order for parts of the city on San Francisco Bay, but later sent an alert to residents saying: “There is no current tsunami risk.”

In Northern California, the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office downgraded the tsunami evacuation warning level to “situational awareness” in low-lying areas.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he was concerned about the damage in Northern California, and that he had signed a state of emergency declaration that would make it easier to provide assistance to affected areas.

