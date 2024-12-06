



Thursday's earthquake in Northern California and the tsunami warning that followed led to transportation impacts across the Bay Area, including the closure of BART's Transbay tube.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 7.0, struck at 10:44 p.m. in the ocean west of the Petrolia community, prompting a tsunami warning for coastal communities and orders for authorities to move to higher ground.

Officials at the US National Tsunami Warning Center announced that the warning had been lifted shortly before noon.

Just before 11 a.m., BART announced that service had stopped in the tunnel connecting Oakland and San Francisco. Several minutes later, BART announced that there was a “significant delay” in all directions and that the tube remained closed.

At noon, the agency announced that service had resumed normally, but delays continued into the afternoon.

BART is recovering from a previous problem. We have resumed regular train service. Please expect significant system-wide delays.

— BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) December 5, 2024

Additionally, by Embarcadero, the San Francisco Bay Ferry has also temporarily suspended services.

“We have suspended the Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle service…the little yellow boat Woodstock that operates between Alameda Landing and Jack London Square. Due to the size of that ship and the size of the piers it connects to, we have preventively suspended service for about a period of approximately 1000,” said Thomas Hall, a spokesman for the Sana’a. Francisco Bay Ferry, to CBS News Bay Area: “For an hour.”

Hall said his team worked with the U.S. Coast Guard, along with ferry captains on the water, to make sure all safety measures were in place.

“We have windshield checks that captains do when they arrive at the station, assuming they are already on duty when the earthquake happens. Then they go and go through that checklist to make sure the station is safe to dock in. Fortunately, this earthquake was very far away, so “There were no traces of vibration.”

“I took the SMART train and transferred to the ferry,” Kathy Berger, who was traveling to San Francisco from Sevastopol to meet her daughter, told CBS News Bay Area.

Berger was on a ferry that docked at the Ferry Building at about 12:30 p.m., less than two hours after the earthquake.

She said she was grateful that things went smoothly on the plane.

“They said the ferry would be moving, and we wouldn't have to worry about it before the warning was actually over, I guess. And I asked one of the guys his name and said if we got off, I'd tell him.” “I'll say your name and we're going,” Berger said.

A few steps away, Albert Hanna of Treasure Island Ferry said they are not pausing operations because their route is shorter.

“Since we're in a cove in the Golden Gate, the only thing we'll probably see is the tide going in and out,” Hanna, who works on deck at Treasure Island Ferry, told CBS News Bay Area.

He said that he and his team ensured the safety of employees, and that weather conditions allowed services to and from Treasure Island.

“Tsunami warnings since I've been working in water, I think this might be the third we've had? And that was in three years. But no, they're very rare and we're not usually affected,” Hanna said.

Transport agencies said that although the warning was worrying, they were grateful that there were no major problems and they were now back to smooth sailing.

Suji Nam contributed reporting.

More CBS News

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital team in 2006.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/northern-california-earthquake-humboldt-coast-bart-transbay-tube-service-halted/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos