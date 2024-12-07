Rio Dell earthquake: More than 200 aftershocks reported after 7.0-magnitude Humboldt County earthquake in Northern California





SAN FRANCISCO (KABC) – More than 200 aftershocks have been reported since a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California.

What happened?

The epicenter of Thursday's earthquake occurred in what is known as “earthquake country” in California because it is the place where three tectonic plates meet.

The quake was the strongest to shake the state since a 7.1-magnitude quake struck Ridgecrest in 2019.

People along nearly 500 miles of the California and Oregon coasts were under a tsunami warning for about an hour. It was lifted after no large waves arrived.

Where did the earthquake occur?

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at 10:44 a.m. west of Ferndale, a small city in coastal Humboldt County, about 130 miles from the Oregon border.

The shaking has knocked items off grocery store shelves and sent children scrambling under desks in schools.

The quake was felt as far south as San Francisco, about 270 miles away, where residents described a rolling motion for several seconds. This was followed by several smaller aftershocks. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries as a result of the earthquake.

“Most of the damage was broken glass, some windows, pictures on the walls,” said Rick Nicholson of the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department. “There was some water damage, street lines were broken. The water company was working right away but no damage was reported.” “Injuries occurred.”

The tsunami warning issued shortly after the quake extended from the edge of Monterey Bay in California north to Oregon.

“It was a strong earthquake. Our building shook. We're fine, but I have a mess to clean up now,” said Julie Kretzer, owner of Golden Gait Mercantile, which is packed with food, merchandise and souvenirs. The main attraction in Ferndale.

The region — known for its redwood forests, scenic mountains and the legendary Emerald Triangle County marijuana crop — was hit by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in 2022, leaving thousands of people without power and water. The northwest corner of California is the most seismically active part of the state because it's where three tectonic plates meet, seismologist Lucy Jones said on the social media platform BlueSky.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed an emergency declaration to quickly move state resources to affected areas along the coast. Newsom said state officials are concerned about damage in the northern part of the state.

Crews in Eureka, the largest city in the area, are assessing whether there is any damage. Eureka Mayor Kim Bergel, who works at a middle school, said the lights were swaying and everyone sat under desks.

“The kids were so adorable and terrified. It seemed like it was going back and forth for a long time,” she said. Some children asked: “Can I call my mother?”

Corinna Allen, tsunami program manager for the National Weather Service in Washington state, said this was the type of earthquake that moves more horizontally and is less likely to cause tsunamis, unlike vertical types.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

