Preparing for disaster in the wake of the Northern California earthquake





California escaped major damage from a 7.0 magnitude earthquake

The day after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Humboldt County, it apparently caused remarkably little damage given the size of the quake. This is welcome news for Northern California communities who breathed a collective sigh of relief.

First responders said Thursday's earthquake and tsunami warning served as a reminder to prepare for the next big quake. This includes making sure you are insured to cover any damage resulting from a major earthquake.

Thursday's earthquake and warning show just how unpredictable a natural disaster can be, and experts say that's where insurance comes in.

Now everyone knows that California is earthquake country. This means knowing when to take cover and when to take cover to pay for any damage.

Ben Deci works for the California Earthquake Commission, where he provides earthquake insurance.

“Look, we're a nonprofit,” Desi said. “We want people to have earthquake insurance. That's our main goal. So shop around, look around. There may be other providers out there. And maybe you can structure an insurance policy that's cheaper than another provider. At the very least, we want people to take a look.” “

Insurance agents say earthquake damage is not covered by a typical homeowners policy.

Some homeowners said they want the assurance that comes with earthquake insurance.

“I decided it was worth it,” Beverly Ulbrich said. “Because even if it's just something simple, and you have some damages that can be covered and help you financially, you can benefit from it as well.”

Others say the coverage simply isn't worth the cost, and that the earthquake and tsunami warning is a reminder to spend the money needed to prepare their homes for the next big quake.

“It's a good time to think about these things,” Carolyn Wilson said. “But for me, it's not about insurance, it's about other ways to prepare.”

The California Earthquake Authority said earthquake coverage can pay property owners for earthquake damage, but said it also pays for renters, too.

It can cover damaged items and even pay rent or hotel accommodations if the apartment the policyholder lives in is unlivable after the earthquake.

“First of all, it's not just about the structure, right,” Desi said. “It's not just the house or building, it's also the contents. It's your stuff and your possessions. Insurance can help cover if those things are lost, damaged or destroyed due to a major earthquake.”

Final note; Any damage caused by a tsunami will not be covered by an earthquake policy, and you will need separate flood insurance.

That's why the CEA and insurance agents told KTVU it's important for policyholders to reach out to their insurance company to get a real idea of ​​their needs. They say it's time before disaster strikes.

