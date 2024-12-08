



TEHRAN – Following a series of earthquakes, including a 5.6-magnitude quake that struck Khuzestan early Thursday morning, emergency inspections have been conducted at the historic Shushtar Hydraulic System, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, a series of earthquakes that began on Thursday necessitated immediate assessments to protect and assess potential damage to historical assets in the area.

ILNA reported that Amin Mahdavikia, director of the Shushtar World Heritage Base, led the inspection along with heritage experts.

“Following our on-site assessments, we are satisfied to report that no damage was observed to the World Heritage property or its surrounding areas,” Mahdavikia confirmed.

Earthquakes struck several cities across Khuzestan Province, with 14 tremors recorded as of Thursday. Cities such as Haftakal, Soleyman Mosque, Izeh, and Tal Castle witnessed severe and moderate earthquakes, while tremors were felt in Ahvaz, Bafi, Hamidiyeh, and Shushtar.

The initial and most intense quake, measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale, struck Haftkel at 7:32 a.m. local time. The report added that aftershocks of magnitude 3.2 and 3.5 followed.

A separate 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Suleiman Mosque at 7:53 a.m., followed by three subsequent earthquakes, including a large 5.2-magnitude earthquake at 9:08 a.m., which had its source at a depth of 9 kilometers.

Local authorities and emergency teams remain on alert as aftershocks continue. The Ministry of Cultural Heritage then emphasized the continued commitment to protecting historical and cultural sites in Iran amid natural disasters.

Living certificate for water engineering

The historic UNESCO-listed Shushtar Hydraulic System is a testament to the ingenuity and creativity of ancient Iranian engineering. Described by the United Nations cultural body as a “masterpiece of creative genius,” these water structures embody the advanced knowledge and skill of ancient Iranian engineers in water management and architecture.

The property can be considered a living museum of Iran's water industry, providing tangible evidence of the advanced engineering knowledge possessed by ancient Iranians. Although only parts of this complex system remain today, flowing water, mills, beautiful artificial waterfalls and pools still create a breathtaking sight in the heart of the city.

Interestingly, these historic water structures have been interconnected for centuries and still function as a cohesive water system.

The system, dating back to the 5th century BC, involved the construction of two main diversion canals on the Karun River. One of these canals, the Jharghar Canal, is still in use today, supplying water to Shushtar through a series of tunnels that power mills. This system forms a stunning slope from which water flows into the downstream basin before entering the plain south of the city, enabling the cultivation of orchards and agricultural land on an area of ​​40,000 hectares.

The Schuchter hydraulic system is not just an ancient marvel; It is a symbol of human creativity and the ability to harmonize with natural elements. The system includes a variety of interconnected elements, such as bridges, dams, tunnels and mills, all working together to manage and use water efficiently. The design and construction of these structures demonstrate a deep understanding of hydraulic engineering and a profound respect for the environment.

The legacy of the Schuchter hydraulic system continues to inspire contemporary engineers and architects. Its innovative design and functionality have been studied and admired by scientists around the world. The system's ability to maintain agricultural practices and support local people for centuries represents a remarkable feat of sustainable engineering.

