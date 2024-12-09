A “swarm” of moderate to strong earthquakes struck Alaska's Western Aleutian Islands without damage





AMCHITKA ISLAND, Alaska — A series of moderate to strong earthquakes that struck the Western Aleutian Islands and offshore areas of Alaska on Sunday formed what scientists call a “swarm,” but state seismic monitors said the seismic events should not cause concern for residents.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in the area surrounding the islands of Adak, Amchitka and Kiska, about 1,350 miles (2,200 kilometers) west of Anchorage. Of the three remote islands, only Adak Island is inhabited, with a population of about 300 people.

Nine earthquakes with a magnitude of at least 5.0 struck on or near the islands and in a group offshore to the south Sunday morning and afternoon, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

Three of the quakes were magnitude 6.0 or stronger, the largest of which was a magnitude 6.3 offshore.

In a summary posted on its website Sunday evening, the seismic center said the 6.3-magnitude quake at a depth of about 11 miles (18 kilometers) did not in itself raise concern due to its offshore location and the lack of reports of damage, while the events that followed… That within an hour above 5.0 degrees aftershocks were expected.

But two additional aftershocks with a magnitude greater than 6.0 that began around 3 p.m. and were separated by 20 minutes were not normal. The center said that the series of earthquakes formed a swarm or group of earthquakes of similar strength.

Michael West, director of the Alaska Earthquake Center and a state seismologist, said the swarm included earthquakes that were larger than usual but should not worry Alaskans.

“Swarms of moderate-magnitude earthquakes are common in the Aleutians and do not necessarily herald anything more significant,” West said in the summary. “Because this area has been at or on the edge of several large historical earthquakes, we are monitoring it closely.”

There are small earthquake swarms every two years on average in the subduction zone along the Aleutian Range. The center said a swarm appeared in May about 350 miles (550 kilometers) east of Sunday's activity.

Sunday's quakes do not appear to be related to recent seismic activity at a volcano near Anchorage that last erupted in 1992.

Much of Alaska, including the Aleutian Islands, lies on the Ring of Fire, a seismically and volcanically active region surrounding most of the Pacific Ocean.

