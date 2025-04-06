The number of deaths from the earthquake in Myanmar reaches 3354 amid the housing crisis, the housing crisis





1 of 2 | A man on Friday excavation wipes the wreckage of the structures affected by an earthquake of 7.7 degrees last week in Tada or Mandalay, Myanmar. Photo by Nine Chan Ming

April 5 (UPI)-The death toll from an earthquake rose 7.7 a week ago that struck Myanmar to 3354 people as millions became homeless and need medical care.

4,850 other people were wounded and 220 people are still missing in Myanmar after the earthquake, in addition to at least 23 deaths in Thailand, according to the government media in Myanmar, according to ABC News. The earthquake also shook China.

The capital administration in Bangkok said that the 23 deaths in Thailand occurred in the capital, Bangkok, that the capital in Bangkok, noting that 15 of the deaths occurred when a tall building collapsed under construction. City officials said dozens of other works were still missing.

Searches and elegance have continued in Myanmar and Thailand since the earthquake struck on March 28. China, India and Russia sent rescue teams and disaster response teams to help Myanmar, and despite the dismantling of the US Humanitarian Agency, the United States added $ 7 million to help to a previous installment of two million dollars.

On Friday, Prime Minister Min Ong Hallin inspected relief and rehabilitation in areas affected by the earthquake after returning from a regional summit in Bangkok.

The United Nations estimates that more than 17 million people have been affected by Trebler, including nearly nine million “suffering from the highest level of destruction.” There are 54 million in Myanmar.

United Nations Secretary -General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday in New York that the earthquake was “shipping suffering” with the seasonal wind season and after four years of civil war.

“Myanmar today is the scene of destruction and complete despair,” he said.

Tom Fletcher, Secretary of the United Nations Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, met with victims in Mandalay in central Myanmar, which was near the earthquake center.

“The destruction was amazing,” wrote on X.

Since the 2021 coup, the armed forces have ruled the civilian government in Aung San Suu Ki. As of September 2024, the United Nations stated that at least 5,350 civilians were killed and more than 3.3 million guides due to the civil war.

More than half of the population lives below the poverty line, according to the United Nations, which previously said that the health system there is mired and low medical supplies.

More than 86 % of health care facilities, including many hospitals, were damaged by the earthquake, according to the United Nations, where the World Health Organization stated that more than 5,000 people in the country are in urgent need of shock care.

“A state of emergency emergency.”

“During the past week, we were working around the clock, along with other United Nations agencies, medical emergency teams from abroad, their headquarters, and regional offices to fill the response,” said Merya.

“Unfortunately, we have seen the collapse of many hospitals. This was already a healthy system in which it was excessive and was severely affected by the crisis. The earthquake has exacerbated human needs and health care only.”

The state of emergency was declared due to an urgent need for blood, and officials said that there is a threat waving on the horizon in the outbreak of the disease, including cholera.

The nation also carries a temperature of 102 Fahrenheit with limited electricity due to the damage of the infrastructure. Many people remain a shelter, and they have to sleep outdoors because their homes were destroyed or worried about more collapses, according to Misdhra.

“They are working in light of very difficult situations despite their personal losses,” Medra said. “The earthquake has exacerbated humanitarian needs and health care.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2025/04/05/Myanmar-earthquake-death-toll-rises/5981743867583/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos