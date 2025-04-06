



Rescuers standing in the street standing next to a collapsed building in Mandalay on April 5 after the March 28 earthquake. | Agence France-Presse/Zaw HWun

After an earthquake of 7.7 in Myanmar and an earthquake of 8.2 volume in Thailand on March 28, Bangladesh also felt 4.5. The earthquake started only 597 km from Dhaka, raising concerns about the risk of the earthquake in Bangladesh. Experts warn that the energy stored in the spread of Hindu Burma spread can be launched at any time, causing a major earthquake in the country.

Saliphiya 100 -year -old

In 1918, an earthquake of 8.0 struck the size of the Bangladesh area, killing 150,000 people. According to geologists, the main earthquakes tend to occur every 100 years in the same area. Bangladesh has already gone through this time frame in 2023. The number of small earthquakes has also increased significantly. According to the Meteorological Department of Bangladesh, there were 28 earthquakes in 2017, 41 in 2023 and 54 in 2024.

According to the theory of the seismic gap, small earthquakes release some tension in the Earth's crust, which reduces the risk of a large earthquake. For example, in the San Andreas error in California, small earthquakes reduced the risk of an earthquake of 6.0+ by 15-20 percent. However, Bangladesh is different. A study conducted in 2022 from Dhaka University found that the Dauki error stores energy at a rate of 1.6 cm per year. However, earthquakes are smaller than 4.0 volumes that launch only 0.01 percent of this energy. To prevent a large earthquake (7.5+ size), therefore, energy must be launched for 200 years, which is not possible.

A report from Usgs shows that before the Japanese TOHOKU earthquake (2011) and the Ridgecrest earthquake in California (2019), there was 20+ and 300+ small registered trep, respectively. In Bangladesh, the closed sector of the Indian region of Burma had no significant earthquake for 500 years, which means an earthquake of 8.0+ may happen. A 2023 study stipulates that seismic research letters that the possibility of a large earthquake in this region increases by 23 percent every contract.

Guetenberg-Richter Law states that for every 1,000 earthquake with a size of 3.0, one earthquake occurs in 6.0+. But in Bangladesh, the number of earthquakes, which number 3.0+ in 2023, was 35 percent higher than the Mediterranean (earthquake magazine, 2023). According to the 2021 study in the field of communications, the India region stores 3.5 meters of energy annually, which cannot be launched by small earthquakes. A recent study from the University of Tokyo warns that the possibility of an earthquake of 8.0+ in Bangladesh increases by 2 percent every year.

The main earthquake areas in Bangladesh

Northeast (Dawoki's mistake): According to the South Asian Studies Magazine (1998), this 300 km in reverse error caused the Aam Al -Kabir earthquake in 1897 (8.7 volume), which leads to the liquefaction of the soil and more than 200 deaths in Silhit. Currently, there is a 30 percent chance of an earthquake of 7.5+ here.

Southeast (Indian Burma Integration Zone): The Indian painting is moving under the Burma plate at a rate of 46 mm per year. An earthquake of 8.2-8.5 can cause a 9-meter high tsunami, which destroys the coast of the Coxs and Cocharam.

Central (Dhaka Narayangang): According to Rajuk, 82 percent of the buildings in Dhaka are not resistant to the earthquake. The Department of Geology at Bangladesh University of Engineering warns that an earthquake of 6.0 volume can convert soft Buriganga soil into liquid, causing 70 percent collapse of buildings.

Coastal (SunderBans-ST Martins): There is a risk of a tsunami similar to the 2004 disaster due to submarine errors and fractures under coral reefs.

The risks in Dhaka: An international organization, Gig-Gaban (2023), warned that an earthquake reached 7.0 degrees in Dhaka that may collapse 72,000 buildings and kill 21 million people. The explosions resulting from gas and electricity lines, broken water pipelines and collapsed bridges can make rescue efforts difficult. Fire extinguishing and civil defense report that it took 7 days to save people from a collapsed building in Safar. If 72,000 buildings collapsed, the situation will be uncomfortable.

Only the way to go out

We cannot stop earthquakes, but we can prepare for them. According to the Tonankai model from Japan (American Seismology Bulletin, 2018), an 8.0+ earthquake in India Burma increases by 1.5 percent every year. Dhaka must impose strict construction symbols, raise awareness, and create emergency plans. Remember

Arghya Protik Chowdhury, a student in environmental sciences at Bangladesh University for Professionals.

