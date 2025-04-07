What countries help in Myanmar that damage the earthquake? | News | Environmental works





A strong earthquake killed 7.7 people that hit Myanmar on March 28, more than 3,000 people in a country that was already destroyed by the army after the army seized power in 2021.

Junta is an isolated diplomatic appeal for international assistance, as well as the National Unity Government (NG), which consists of legislators in exile after the military coup.

However, human rights groups accused the army of banning aid after the huge earthquake that was felt throughout Southeast Asia in Bangladesh, India, Laos, Thailand and China.

The United Nations condemned military air strikes against the pro -democracy rebel groups during the recovery efforts.

Here is what you need to do about rescue and relief efforts in Myanmar.

What countries help Myanmar?

The United Nations Humanitarian and Relief Agency said that the response to the earthquake in Myanmar “may hinder the lack of funding.”

The United States, which was once a human donor in the world, was slow to help. I only pledged $ 2 million in disaster assistance and offered to send a three -person evaluation team.

Experts say President Donald Trump's dismantling of the American Agency for International Development, which responds to external disasters, has weakened his government's ability to respond to emergency situations.

Osha said that local search and rescue teams were supported by units from several countries including China, India, Russia, Thailand and Bangladesh.

China, which supports the government of the Military Council in Myanmar, has sent relief and rescue teams to Myanmar the day after the earthquake. She also promised to donate humanitarian aid supplies in emergency cases 100 million yuan ($ 13.8 million), such as tents, blankets and water.

Britain has announced an aid package of up to 10 million pounds ($ 13 million) to help Myanmar, and Australia has pledged a first amount of $ 2 million for immediate humanitarian relief.

On April 2, Japan sent a team of 32 people, including doctors, nurses and pharmacists, to Myanmar.

