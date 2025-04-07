Myanmar earthquake: The focus turns into a growing humanitarian crisis News, sports, and jobs





A medical volunteer in Bhutan attends a sickness in the transformation tent after an earthquake last week in Nepyto, Myanmar, on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Bangkok (AP) – Myanmar's search teams have regained more bodies from the ruins of the buildings on Friday, a week after a huge earthquake was killed by more than 3,300 people, as the focus turns into urgent humanitarian needs in a country that has already destroyed a continuous civil war.

On Friday, Tom Fletcher, the head of the United Nations, the emergency relief coordinator, arrived in Myanmar in an attempt to stimulate action after the March 28 earthquake.

Before the visit, the United Nations Secretary -General Antonio Guterres appealed to the international community to intensify the financing of the earthquake victims immediately “to match the size of this crisis”, and urged uncomfortable access to reach the needy.

He said: “The earthquake has operated suffering with the seasonal wind season, just around the corner.”

All armed resistance groups in Myanmar all announced a ceasefire in the wake of the earthquake to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid.

But the United Nations Human Rights Office on Friday accused the army of continuous attacks, claiming that there were more than 60 attacks after the earthquake, including 16 since the army announced a temporary ceasefire on Wednesday.

“I stop all military operations, and to focus on helping those affected by the earthquake, as well as ensuring unimaginable arrival to the humanitarian organizations that are ready for support,” said Tork High Commissioner for Human Rights. “I hope this terrible tragedy will be a turning point for the country towards a comprehensive political solution.”

When the ceasefire was announced, the army also said that it will continue to take “necessary” measures against the resistance groups, if they use the ceasefire to assemble, train or launch attacks, and the groups said they reserve the right to defend themselves.

The Myanmar Army seized power in 2021 from the democratically elected government in Aung San Suu Ki, which sparked what turned into a civil war.

The earthquake has already worsened a terrible humanitarian crisis, with more than 3 million people from their homes and about 20 million needed even before reaching the United Nations.

Senior General Min Ong Hulang, head of the military government, said that the death of the earthquake had reached 3301, with 4,792 injuries and about 221 missing, according to a report on government television MRTV. In Bangkok, he attends a meeting of the leaders of the Bay Bay region.

It is a rare visit to the general, who usually restricts his few foreign trips to the allies in Russia and China. He and his government are avoided and punished by Western countries on charges of completing power and their alleged violations of human rights in suppressing the opposition and implementing a brutal war.

Britain, which has already granted $ 13 million to buy emergency commodities such as food, water and shelter, has pledged an additional $ 6.5 million of money to match an appeal from the emergency committee at Myanmar Disaster, according to the UK embassy in Yangon.

The World Food Program has so far reached 24,000 survivors, but it has expanded its efforts to help 850,000 with the help of food and money for one month.

There are now many international search and rescue teams at the scene, and they were eight medical crews from China, Thailand, Japan, Bangladesh, Batun, the Philippines, Indonesia and Russia working in Nibeetto, according to the Myanmar government operated by the military. There were five other teams from India, Russia, Laos, Nepal and Singapore to help in the Mandalay region, while teams from Russia, Malaysia and ASEAN's bloc of nations were helping in the epic area.

The Trump administration has pledged $ 2 million in emergency aid and sent a team of three people to assess the best ways to respond in light of the severe cuts of US external assistance.

On Friday, five bodies of the rubble were recovered in the capital, Naybito and the second largest city in Mandalai, near the 7.7 -magnitude earthquake, according to the authorities. The last rescue operation was reported on Wednesday, about 125 hours after the earthquake was struck, when a man was rescued from a hotel in Mandalay.

The earthquake also rocked the neighboring Thailand, as it dropped a tall towering in Bangkok, as the recovery continued on Friday. In general, 22 dead people and 35 injuries were found in Bangkok, primarily from the construction site.

LONDON (AP)-On Friday, British police accused Russell Brand of rape and sexual assault after 18 months …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mariettatimes.com/news/international-news-apwire/2025/04/myanmar-earthquake-focus-turns-to-a-growing-humanitarian-crisis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos