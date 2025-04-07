Reduction of help threatening with fragile progress in ending the death of a mother, warning UN -A

Women today are more likely to survive pregnancy and childbirth according to a large new report published today, but the United Nations (UN) agencies (UN) emphasize a threat from the main return skating because unprecedented reduction of help will enter into force around the world.

Posted on the World Health Day, a UN report, Mothers mortality trendsIt shows a 40% global decrease in mothers' death between 2000 and 2023 – mainly due to improvement approach to basic health services. However, the report reveals that the pace of improvement has slowed down significantly since 2016 and that 260,000 women died in 2023 as a result of complications from pregnancy or childbirth – about equally one death of the mother every two minutes.

The report comes because reduction of humanitarian agents have serious influences on basic health care in many parts of the world, forcing countries to return vital services for mothers' health, infant and child. These cuts led to the closure of the institutions and loss of healthcare professionals, while disrupting the chains of supply for saving and medicines such as bleeding, pre-eclampsia and malaria and leading causes of mothers' death.

Without an emergency action, agencies warn that pregnant women in several countries will face serious consequences – especially those in humanitarian environments in which the death of mothers are already alarmingly high.

“Although this report shows glittering hope, the data also emphasize how dangerous pregnancy is still in most of the world, despite the fact that there are solutions to prevent and treatment of complications that cause the huge majority of mothers' deaths,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, general director of the World Health Organization (who). “In addition to providing access to quality mother's care, it will be crucial to strengthen the fundamental health and reproductive rights of women and girls – factors that support their prospects for healthy outcomes during pregnancy and beyond.”

The report also provides the first global representation of the influence of pandemia Coid-19 on the survival of the mother. In 2021, 40,000 more women died due to pregnancy or childbirth – increasing to 322,000 with 282,000 previous year. This increase was associated not only with direct complications caused by Coid-19, but also with wide interruptions of motherhood services. This emphasizes the importance of securing such care during pandemic and other emergencies, noting that pregnant women need a reliable approach to routine services and checks, as well as an emergency for its emergency care.

“When a mother dies in pregnancy or childbirth, her baby's life is also at risk. Too often, both are lost because of the causes we know to prevent,” said UNICEF CEO of Catherine Russell. “Global reduction in health services brings more pregnant women in danger, especially in the most difficult environments, restricting their approach to basic care during pregnancy and support they need when childbirth. The world must urgently invest in grandparents and health care workers in order for every mother and child to survive and progress.”

The report emphasizes permanent inequality between regions and countries, as well as uneven progress. Since the mortality of the mothers declined by about 40% between 2000 and 2023, Subsahar Africa reached significant gains and was one of only three UN regions, along with Australia and New Zealand, both central and southern Asia, to fall significant fall after 2015, in poverty, African region.

As indicated by the slowdown of progress, the mortality of mothers has stagnated in five regions after 2015: Northern Africa and Western Asia, East and Southeast Asia, Oceania (excluding Australia and New Zealand), Europe and North America, and Latin America and the Caribbean.

“The approach to the quality of the mother's health services is the right, not the privilege, and we all share an emergency responsibility for the construction of health systems that are well in the mood that protect the life of every pregnant woman and newborn,” said Dr. Natalia Kanem, UNFPA CEO. “By enhancing the supply chains, the workforce of the midwife and the disrupted data needed to determine those who are at most risks, we can and we must end the tragedy of the mother's deaths and their huge roads on families and societies.”

Pregnant women living in humanitarian emergency facing some of the biggest risks globally, the report states. The new two -thirds of the global death cases of mother are now happening in countries affected by fragility or conflict. For women in these environments, the risks are astonishing: a 15-year-old girl is facing a risk of 1 of 51 of the dying of a mother's cause at some point during her life compared to 1 out of 593 in more stable countries. The biggest risks are in Chad and the Central African Republic (1 of 24), followed by Nigeria (1 of 25), Somalia (1 in 30) and Afghanistan (1 in 40).

In addition to securing critical services during pregnancy, childbirth and postnatal period, the report notes the importance of efforts to improve the total health of women by improveing ​​approach to family planning services, as well as preventing basic health conditions such as Anaemia, Malaria and non -class diseases that increase risks. It will also be crucial to ensure girls to stay in school and that women and girls have knowledge and resources to protect their health.

Emergency investments are needed to prevent the death of the mother. The world is currently out of the situation according to the aim of the UN goal of sustainable development for the survival of the mother. Globally, the mother's mortality ratio would have to fall by about 15% each year to achieve the goal 2030. – significantly increasing from current annual rates drops of about 1.5%.

On the United Nations for Mothers' mortality assessment

The report was manufactured by WHO on behalf of the United Nation to assess the mortality of mothers, which included WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, the World Bank Group and the Department of the Ministry of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations. It uses national information to assess the level of mothers of mothers from 2000-2023. The data in this new publication includes 195 countries and territories. This replaces all previous estimates published by the Inter-agencies Group for the Estimation of the UK's death mortality mortal mortality.

About data

The goal of the SDG for the death of the mother is intended for the global ratio of mothers' mortality ratios (MMR) less than 70 deaths of mothers per 100,000 living born by 2030. Global MMR in 2023 was estimated on 197 deaths of the mother per 100,000 living births, a drop of 211 in 2020 and with 328 in 2000.

The report includes data separated in the following regions, used for SDG Reporting: Middle Asia and South Asia; Subsahar Africa; North America and Europe; Latin America and Caribbean; Western Asia and North Africa; Australia and New Zealand; East Asia and Southeast Asia, and Oceania, excluding Australia and New Zealand.

The death of the mother is death due to complications associated with pregnancy or childbirth, and occurs when a woman is pregnant or within six weeks from the end of pregnancy.

About the World Health Day

World Health Day was marked around the world on April 7th. Every year it draws attention to a particular healthcare topic that takes care of people around the world. AND World Health Campaign 2025. It focuses on improving the health and survival of mothers and newborns with the theme “Healthy Beginnings, Hope of the Future”. The campaign calls for the Government and the health community to enhance efforts to end their mother's and newborns and to prioritize that female long -term health and well -being of women.